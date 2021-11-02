TRAVERSE CITY -- Voters across northwest Michigan approved a long list of millage requests and rejected at least one, with more results expected soon.
ANTRIM COUNTY
Central Lake village voters approved an up to up to 3-mill levy on taxable property from 2022 through 2025 to run and equip the village police department. PASSED, 103-75
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY
Fife Lake Township voters approved a 1-mill tax from 2021 through 2025 to buy fire fighting equipment and other capital improvements for the fire department. PASSED, 136-84
KALKASKA COUNTY
Voters in three townships in Kalkaska County approved millage requests:
- Blue Lake Township agreed to pay 1.5 mills from 2021 through 2025 to build and maintain roads. PASSED, 95-55
- Clearwater Township voters renewed a 1-mill fire department millage for four years, from 2022 through 2025. PASSED, 311-38
- Springfield Township voters agreed to pay a 1-mill levy to buy firefighting equipment and other capital improvements for fire protection services for five years, from 2021 through 2025. PASSED, 110-61
LEELANAU COUNTY
Voters in Leland Township said "no" to renewing from 2021 through 2023 a millage they originally approved in August 2020. The township would have levied up to 0.392 mills for park maintenance, township operating expenses and capital improvements. FAILED, 302-425
More results from elections in the region will be posted on Record-Eagle.com on Wednesday.
