TRAVERSE CITY — Voters showed up in solid numbers in Traverse City for the presidential primary.
Many, though, already voted from home, with nearly 1 million absentee ballots going out statewide, according to Michigan Department of State figures. Tuesday marked the first major election since voters approved no-reason absentee voting in 2018 (Traverse City voters got a sneak peek in November for a city commission race).
That had absentee ballot boards busy, city Clerk Benjamin Marentette said. Still, he expected them to have their results in on time.
"We're hoping as long as we have no equipment issues like a jam where we would have to recount or things like that, we should hopefully have our results by 11, 11:30 (p.m.)," he said.
Downstairs at the Governmental Center, 194 people had voted as of 1:09 p.m. with more on the way. Precinct 8 Chair Connor Miller said turnout was steady.
First Precinct Chair Valarie Handy credited Traverse City Area Public Schools canceling classes for a steady turnout. Kids reached for "future voter" stickers while their parents grabbed "I voted" ones.
"Rather than the before-work and lunch-crowd-and-after, it's given us a steady stream so far," she said.
A dozen people were in line as of 11:45 a.m., and 189 already had voted, according to the vote machine's tally.
Both Handy and Miller said turnout was on par with what they expected, especially given the fact that so many had already voted.
State figures show 2,710 Traverse City voters requested an absentee ballot as of Monday, with 2,154 back. Marentette said that represents a 200 percent increase over absentee ballot requests for the 2016 primary. It's also two-thirds of the turnout for 2016, both absentee and in-person.
Increases were lower elsewhere in the region, with Leelanau County voters requesting 3,600 absentee ballots as of Monday. That's more than a third of the entire turnout of 8,771 for the 2016 presidential primary.
Both Handy and Cook said they doubted anyone stayed away from the polls over fears of COVID-19, the novel strain of coronavirus that killed thousands in China and is spreading worldwide.
"Hopefully anybody who was afraid of the coronavirus filed and got an absentee ballot, because this is the first year that people can vote absentee for any reason," Handy said.
Cook said poll workers were remaining vigilant about keeping a clean environment for those who did come out.
Voter Chrissine Cairns said she was a little worried about the virus, but not enough to keep away from the polls. She found the extra bottle of hand sanitizer by the applications to vote reassuring.
Amanda Danielson, who also voted Tuesday at Precinct 1, said she wasn't remotely concerned about the virus.
"I think those worries are absurd," she said.
Polls close at 8 p.m., and that's when absentee ballots are due, according to the state.
