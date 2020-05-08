LELAND — A 10.9-mill operational tax for Leland Township Schools was easily renewed this week on a vote of 822 to 322, but the real win comes in voter turnout.
About 38 percent of district voters cast a ballot in the election, compared to about 23 percent last year.
This election the state sent registered voters applications to request absentee ballots for the various elections that took place Tuesday in 33 counties across the state.
The move resulted in statewide record-breaking turnout of about 25 percent, with about 99 percent of votes cast via absentee ballot, according to the Michigan Secretary of State Office. That’s about twice the number of votes that are usually cast in the May election, state officials said.
Michigan voters approved no-reason absentee voting in 2018, which allowed the state to mail out the ballot applications rather than delay the election because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In all, 29 states and the District of Columbia have no-reason absentee voting. In another 16, voters must give a valid excuse to vote absentee; five states conduct all voting by mail.
The applications were sent from Lansing and were paid for by the state. They also included an envelope with return postage paid for both the application and the ballot.
People were given the option to put their names on the permanent absentee voter application list. Any voter can sign up for that list at Michigan.gov/Vote.
Voting precincts were open, but people were not voting the traditional way, said Leelanau County Clerk Michelle Crocker. She said a very small number of people showed up at the polls.
“Even if they did show up they were given an AV ballot,” Crocker said. “You couldn’t walk in and have your ballot tabulated.”
In light of the pandemic, sending every registered voter an application made the election user-friendly, she said. In future elections more people will likely ask to vote absentee, she said.
“I’m very pleased with the voter turnout,” said Tricia Denton, president of the League of Women Voters Leelanau chapter.
There should be no barriers to participating in elections and no-reason absentee voting goes a long way in accomplishing that, she said.
“The League of Women Voters is in favor of any structure that allows qualified voters to actually be able to vote,” Denton said. “This is a good indicator of what could be possible if our government supported making that access available.”
The May election is typically much smaller than the August primary or the November election. It is not yet known if the state will mail out ballot applications to all voters for those elections, though the emergency order likely will be lifted by then and polling locations will be open.
Mailing applications for the August and November elections would be expensive for the state and would be an undue financial burden if left to the townships, Denton said.
But anything that makes it easier for every voter to participate in an election should be done, she said.
“Why wouldn’t that be a good use of our tax dollars?” Denton said.
The Leland School tax is levied on second homes and non-exempt businesses and is renewed every year. This year it will bring in about $4.086 million for the district.
