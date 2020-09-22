TRAVERSE CITY — Dropping Traverse City’s residential parking minimum might be an incremental change, but it has stirred considerable debate.
So it was again Monday when city commissioners had an at-times heated exchange before voting 4-3 to set the move for an Oct. 5 decision. Mayor Jim Carruthers and commissioners Brian McGillivary and Roger Putman voted against.
Should city leaders make the change, Traverse City would no longer require one parking space per dwelling as it currently does in most districts, with some exceptions — none is required in downtown C-4 zoning districts and within 500 feet of a parking garage, for example.
One study shows requiring parking adds around 10 percent to housing costs, city Planner Russ Soyring said. Dropping the requirement would let the private sector decide how much parking is needed and could free up the land for other uses, including additional housing.
“I really don’t think it’s going to have a huge impact, I think it is a subtle difference in working towards providing some additional housing in Traverse City,” he said.
Others in favor of the change agreed, with Commissioner Christie Minervini adding she believes it’s a positive one. Parking options ranging from off-street spots to parking decks can cost from $12,000 to $35,000 per space to build, so dropping the requirement seemed like a good starting point toward developing more affordable housing, she said.
Carruthers and Putman both said they wanted more outreach to, and input from, city residents before moving the issue ahead — Soyring told the mayor he hadn’t networked with neighborhood associations on the proposal, save an email shared with one.
Minervini reiterated the change wouldn’t allow overnight parking on city streets, but Carruthers argued the long-debated ban is connected to the residential parking minimum after all.
“Cars are going to need to be parked somewhere,” he said. “If we start building more density without parking, people are going to have to park their cars somewhere, it might be in the street, or future parking decks or lots.”
Carruthers spoke of other concerns like limited transportation alternatives, the reluctance of some downtown employees to use the bus, the added difficulty of riding the bus to buy groceries and the area’s ingrained car culture.
Minervini said there’s no reason cities can’t cater to both car users — she has a two-car garage she uses — and people like her neighbor who walks and bikes many places.
“Yes, I agree, we live in a town that is dominated by cars, but why should we force this one-size-fits-all approach on those individuals that don’t subscribe to that culture,” she asked.
Plus, building more infrastructure for cars keeps that car-centric culture going, Commissioner Ashlea Walter said. Other cities of varying sizes have dropped similar parking minimums, and she hoped the city could take a step toward building infrastructure to foster active transportation, more housing and less greenhouse emissions.
“If we build for that, it will come, and there will be some growing pains as we’re seeing, but again, I hope that we’re not voting out of fear,” she said.
Shamroe said many arguments against the change seemed based on bad or short-sighted assumptions, and that people who work from home may be more focused on living where they can walk to shops and amenities than the occasional bus ride or ride-hailing service they require.
Reducing housing costs would also help build more housing for the “missing middle,” Shamroe said — costlier than low-income housing but attainable for middle-class buyers or renters.
McGillivary said he agreed that someone who doesn’t want a car shouldn’t have to build a parking space, but doesn’t see evidence the change will lower housing costs.
He made his “protest vote” because he thinks messaging from the city around the idea, both pro and con, confused what should’ve been a simple issue likely to have a minimal impact — that should’ve been the message all along, he argued.
Commissioner Tim Werner, having previously interrupting Carruthers to say others wanted to speak, later blamed the mayor’s comments for adding to the confusion by conflating seemingly unrelated issues apparently to stoke fear. Werner also noted Putman lives in a house without parking and seems to get by.
Werner agreed the change is a minor one that he hoped the city could move forward.
Carruthers later fired back, saying commissioners were assuming where he stood on the issue.
“You can think what you want, but this was a feel-good thing if I understand, so I’m sort of at, what’s the rush? Why don’t we get it right?”
