Kaye Hall was five weeks old the first time she came to the National Cherry Festival.
Years later, she’s grown into an indispensable role — a connector-in-chief of sorts — bringing in more volunteers to help the festival run.
If she hadn’t signed up for it, the job would have found her. Hall is a natural communicator with an ear for identifying people’s issues and dispensing the kind of advice for which some people pay good money. She is an author, a life coach, a business advisor and a public speaker — most often seen at women’s retreats.
“I love to listen, and I love to ask questions so that I can listen,” said Hall, who retired from her post at Northwestern Michigan College in 2018. “Almost every volunteer has a story.”
She will be facilitating a festival initiative called Community Share, a program that is bringing in members of different nonprofit groups as paid employees of the festival. If you see Girl Scouts working an event booth this year, Hall played some part in shepherding them there. The program’s aim is to provide work experience and to put some fresh faces into red cherry festival employee shirts.
