TRAVERSE CITY — Kacy Smith originally hails from Kansas, but moved to Traverse City about 11 years ago to take a full-time position at Hagerty Classic Insurance.
She serves as a National Cherry Festival director for two automobile-focused events: the Old Town Classic Car Cruise and the Old Town Classic Car Show.
“I’ve been involved for close to 10 years,” Smith said. “It’s been part of my yearly event schedule.”
The cruise took place Friday night. Participants met at Turtle Creek Casino and drove around the area before returning — hopefully for some gaming, Smith said.
“We normally do a low-key cruise toward Elk Rapids and around Torch Lake,” she said.
The car show moved to the Grand Traverse Commons this year. Smith acknowledged that things are different for the 2021 festival, but it should still be a good time.
“It’s a great way to get involved with the community,” she said. “If people are interested in volunteering with Cherry Festival, there are lots of different ways.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.