TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City native Gary Greenman said he started volunteering during the National Cherry Festival because of his son Aaron, who worked as an accountant.
The opportunity to take over Cherry Dollars emerged about five years ago, so he stepped into the position as director. Cherry Dollars is the trailer in the Open Space where Cherry Festival attendees may purchase tokens to exchange for beverages in the beer tent.
The work keeps Greenman and the team busy, especially if the weather is nice or a concert is happening. Still, he said he enjoys the interaction with locals and tourists.
“I have to coordinate all volunteers for all shifts for all the days,” he said. “I make sure the trailer keeps organized and we get people the chips quickly. It’s a ton of fun.”
He added that he was disappointed last year when the festival was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He takes a week off from his manufacturing job to volunteer.
“It’s like my vacation,” Greenman said.
