TRAVERSE CITY — Don Eastway said the family took their kids to the National Cherry Festival as much as possible. They traveled from Cadillac to Traverse City, where they spent a couple days.
Eastway said he moved closer to Traverse City about 16 years ago so he could “pay it forward” by volunteering during Cherry Fest.
“I like meeting people,” he said. “We get people from all over the state and the world. I just enjoy doing what I do.”
He works as the event director for the pin program, which he said means he is “in charge of making sure we have enough volunteers to sell pins.”
“I’m the captain of the team,” he said.
The “Go for the Gold Commemorative Pin Program” is a festival tradition. Attendees can purchase their pins anytime during the week. These allow access to the beer tent and give people a chance to win the grand prize: a three-night stay and play package at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. This includes daily breakfast, a $500 resort gift card, dinner for two at Aerie Restaurant, $500 in downtown gift certificates and a gift set.
Visitors can find pins at the “Go for the Gold” tent at the Open Space. Eastway said that is where he will be all week.
