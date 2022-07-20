TRAVERSE CITY — Volleyball courts on Traverse City’s lakefront could grow by two, but city leaders called time out on plans to repair a beachside parking lot west of there.
After a back-and-forth across a few meetings, commissioners agreed Monday they want to see better barricades blocking off the crumbling parts of West End Beach’s parking. They also wanted the city manager to direct some other stopgap fixes, like something to keep runoff from draining through holes in the asphalt and straight to West Grand Traverse Bay.
But commissioners weren’t interested in plans costing more than $90,000 to shore up the undercut ground that caused the crumbling. Record-high lake levels that since receded washed out the parking lot foundation, and Elmer’s Crane and Dozer offered to reinforce the ground with more rock, sand and dunegrass on top.
Commissioners Tim Werner and Ashlea Walter raised various concerns, including whether the proposal was environmentally sound. Werner held up a piece of frayed woven plastic, telling commissioners it was a piece of geotextile he found at the beach from a previous reinforcement project.
“Geotextile is just a fancy word for plastic fabric, which ends up in the bay as microplastics, which I know we’re not supportive of,” he said.
Commissioners previously voiced concerns that lake levels experts shared elsewhere — Lake Michigan’s waters may be receding now but that’s not likely to last.
Werner said he doubted the dunegrass and sand atop the geotextile would hold up in the long run. Instead, he pointed to the Traverse City Garfield Township Joint Recreation Authority’s efforts to stop erosion at its property between the volleyball courts and the Open Space using more natural methods.
Other aspects of the plan fell short for Walter, she said. City commissioners seemed to agree the lot needs more accessible parking, but that wasn’t in the plan. Nor did the plans include any wheelchair-friendly ways to reach the water.
She also wanted to see a pull-through unloading spot for people to unload small watercraft, and an actual redesign of the Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trail.
Plus, Walter said she doubted commissioners would want to come back later and redo a parking lot the board recently paid to reinforce.
“I’m not in favor of pursuing this contract tonight, other than some for stabilization, but not the one that’s proposed here,” she said.
Mayor Richard Lewis said that trail redesign is in the works as TART Trails looks to expand and extend the bayside pathway. He hoped that segment of the trail could be designed first so the city could take action on the parking lot sooner than later.
Wooden barricades around the sinkholes aren’t working, Lewis said, and Commissioner Mi Stanley said she’s seen people park in front of them facing the water.
Concrete barricades would cost less than $3,000, said city Director of Public Services Frank Dituri. Those could be reused elsewhere.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said she wanted to know how soon the city could enlist a firm like the one Werner mentioned as working with the joint recreational authority.
“I think that there’s always something better and ... right now I’m glad that we’re looking at these non-plastic alternatives and things but I would really like to also get who’s available to do something now, as in the next year to 24 months and not who might be available one day, because I think we really have to zero in on that,” Shamroe said.
Volleyball
After years of asking city leaders to return their serve, fans of the volleyball courts west of the Open Space got a volley started.
Commissioners voted 6-1 on Monday, with Lewis voting against, to ask for proposals for a project to add two courts to the existing six. That proposal wouldn’t exceed the $60,000 city leaders agreed to budget for the current fiscal year.
Mark Wagner, a city employee who coordinates the volleyball leagues that play there, and city Parks and Recreation Supervisor Michelle Hunt previously provided numbers estimating several hundred players a week use the courts. Along with 204 people in the league, roughly 300 people more play on them more informally. And there’s a waitlist of people looking to join the league.
After Lewis noted commissioners would have to approve the project with at least five “yes” votes once it comes back to them, Werner added that just asking for proposals still gives commissioners the chance to “nitpick it or talk it in circles.”
But Werner said he was supportive generally of more people using the waterfront, as he saw the ultimate aim of expanding the volleyball courts. He noted some city residents told him they would rather see other parks improved.
“I’d rather it be a ‘yes, and,’ let’s maintain and reinvest in our other parks and possibly invest in this as well,” he said.
City resident Rick Buckhalter said the expansion would take up open, grassy parkland for the benefit of one user group. It’s space that he said residents worked hard to reclaim from its industrial past.
Lewis said after the meeting that he didn’t believe the expansion was needed, nor did Wagner’s and Hunt’s presentations convince him.
“I think there’s plenty of room to play, just because everyone can’t play at once,” he said.
