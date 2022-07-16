TRAVERSE CITY — Plans to expand Traverse City's beachfront volleyball courts, long sought by some of their avid users, could finally get a vote.
After years of requests and city commissioners pulling the item from their July 11 agenda when the study session ran long, they're set to consider adding two courts to the existing six.
Mark Wagner, a recreation programming employee for the city, will present a detailed proposal, including numbers showing growth in use.
That's up to 300 non-league players throughout the week, according to Wagner's presentation. And leagues this year have 204 players across 54 teams, according to numbers from Parks and Recreation Supervisor Michelle Hunt.
Commissioners could approve a request for proposals to add the two courts for no more than $60,000, proposals they would then consider at a future meeting.
They'll also revisit a plan to fix West End Beach's crumbling parking lot that was undercut by high waters. The project's fate is uncertain after Commissioner Tim Werner rebuffed a reworked proposal on July 11 and Commissioner Ashlea Walter said that night that she would rather see no parking, as previously reported.
City Manager Marty Colburn in a memo said converting the parking lot to a natural state would cost more than the funds budgeted, while the restoration would cost $95,118.84.
Commissioners could also have a closed-door discussion with Downtown Development Authority Jean Derenzy about a possible property purchase — meeting documents include no details and the Open Meetings Act allows local governments to keep land buying plans under wraps until decision time. Commissioners are not expected to take any action after, according to a memo.
