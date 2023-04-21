TRAVERSE CITY — Residents of Traverse City’s various residential neighborhoods can weigh in on the city’s master plan rewrite through virtual listening sessions.
They’re set for Saturday, with the first at 9 a.m. and the second at 10:30 a.m., according to information from the city. These virtual sessions are open to anyone, especially those who couldn’t make one of the nine in-person meetings that took place Wednesday and Thursday.
The 9 a.m. listening session is online at https://is.gd/TC ListeningSession1, and the second at https://is.gd/TCListening Session2.
Both are chances to weigh in on what city residents would like to preserve, enhance or transform in their neighborhood. Elise Crafts, who is facilitating the rewrite’s public input, explained at one of the listening sessions that the third option — transform — means to start completely fresh.
The rewritten plan should be done by year’s end, with various other opportunities for input before then, according to information from the city.
