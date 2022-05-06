BELLAIRE — Bellaire village council members terminated the employment of Bellaire Wastewater Treatment Plant’s now-former operator following an estimated 13-million-gallon-plus release from the plant.
They voted Wednesday at a meeting to end Christopher Thompson’s employment, less than two weeks after he was suspended, said village Department of Public Services Supervisor Bradley Keiser.
Trustees opted not to accept Thompson’s resignation.
Village Trustee Patrick Boyd said he moved at the meeting to terminate because it appeared the plant operator willfully didn’t do his job.
“There was a potential risk to our village, there was a potential risk to the environment, and we needed to just be decisive on it and make it perfectly clear to all the constituents and everybody that entrusts us with managing their tax money and their public safety that we take it seriously,” Boyd said.
The village, with the help of an independent contractor, pumped partially treated wastewater out of the treatment plant’s lagoons from April 21 after one showed signs it was in danger of collapse, as previously reported. They were filled past capacity and pumps had to short-circuit the treatment process to head off possible damage to the plant.
Thompson in a resignation letter expressed regret, and on Thursday he said burnout was the reason he didn’t do the required testing for reports that should have gone to the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
“It just got to be where I was to the point where I couldn’t bring myself to keep going,” he said.
Thompson said that came after a 19-year career, 10 years of which he did the job largely by himself. He’s the village’s only licensed wastewater treatment plant operator.
While Thompson blamed village officials for ignoring his requests for help, Keiser and others disputed at least some of his claims.
Keiser, Thompson’s supervisor, said he’s sure there were times when Thompson needed help. Before his firing, he and Keiser, the village’s drinking water system operator, were two out of the department’s crew of five.
Keiser acknowledged there were times when no one was available to help. But he was baffled at many of the resignation letter’s claims, and denied the department didn’t make it possible for Thompson to do the job.
Village officials suspended Thompson in April after learning EGLE had a citation against the village pending for the late reports, and that he had not yet asked the agency for permission to discharge treated wastewater, Keiser said.
Village Trustee Dave Ciganik said he didn’t attend the meeting and hadn’t seen Thompson’s letter. He didn’t want to engage in “finger-pointing,” but said it was clear that the plant operator had not filed the reports.
Some projects took a long time to complete because no one was available to help on jobs that Thompson couldn’t do alone, he said.
And there were times when Thompson had an extra hand — one employee spent four weeks helping him refurbish a sand filter before leaving in the fall, he said.
Thompson claimed it was never enough, and oftentimes offers to help came at times when a project wasn’t cued up or possible. Nor did recent offers make up for 10 years of what he claimed were requests falling on deaf ears.
“It’s their word against mine and they think they got the high ground because I failed the last three months,” he said. “Where’s the last decade?”
Keiser said he recalled Thompson asking to add another person to the plant during an annual review. He also recalled a conversation where the plant operator told him things there needed to change. But he didn’t think Thompson was overwhelmed, and denied knowing the plant operator felt so strongly about the working conditions.
Ciganik, who serves on the village’s administration committee, said burnout seemed like a relative term and that the plant had one operator for decades.
“And to not file the necessary reports that are required of the position, and not notify your supervisor that you were unable to file those reports? … He’s a good guy, he made a mistake and it kind of snowballed on him,” Ciganik said.
An EGLE investigation into the circumstances that led to the release continues, Keiser said. And the outside operator is still operating the plant.
Pumps drained water to the plant grounds and a 100-acre swamp that connects to Intermediate River just upstream of Lake Bellaire. Testing by the Health Department of Northwest Michigan on April 28 showed e. coli levels in the river’s mouth and east and west shorelines were low — the highest geometric mean was 2.8 per 100 milliliters, while the state considers anything below 300 to be safe for swimming.
