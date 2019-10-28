NORTHPORT — Voters in Northport and Leelanau Township are being asked to approve the creation of a Metropolitan Authority District (MAD) that will have everybody paying for the sewer instead of just sewer customers.
Under the MAD’s charter, the village and township will be able to levy a property tax of 0.4 mills for nine years that will be used to pay for a looming $1.36 million shortfall in the sewer debt repayment plan.
The tax will spread the debt out to all property owners, not just those customers in the Sewer Assessment District (SAD).
If approved, the tax will generate about $160,000 in its first year, costing the owner of a home with a taxable value of $150,000 about $60 more per year.
It will also eliminate the taking of $60,000 from both the village and township general funds to pad the sewer debt payment, which has been done by the village for the last three years and by the township for five.
The MAD proposal must be approved by both village and township voters.
Township resident and sewer customer Elizabeth Mallek supports the MAD, saying the millage equalizes the debt for everyone. The sewer went online in 2008 there has been a vital growth of business in Northport, Mallek said.
“What the sewer allowed is expansion and that has happened,” Mallek said, adding that everyone gets an indirect benefit from that, whether they are sewer customers or not.
Construction bonds were sold to build the $13.3 municipal sewer system that serves the village and part of Leelanau Township. Many residents have said through the years that the sewer was too large for the small community, which has made it unaffordable.
Bonds are scheduled to be paid off in 2028, but the estimated shortfall has had village and township leaders scrambling for several years to find a way to avoid defaulting on the loan. The shortfall is estimated at $800,000 in the village and $561,239 in the township.
“The millage is a means of getting the township as a whole to defray the cost of the sewer,” said Doug Scripps, Leelanau Township supervisor.
There are a lot of signs in the township and village supporting the millage, but Scripps said there are deep pockets of opposition.
“The central argument is ‘Why should I pay for something I’m not using?’” Scripps said. “This falls under the the category of the public good, the same way we pay a school tax or a road tax whether or not we use the schools or roads.”
Indirect benefits shared by everybody include a healthy economic climate, a cleaner bay and enhanced property values, he said.
The rarely-used MAD is made possible by the Michigan’s Metropolitan District Act of 1929, which allows two or more cities, villages or townships to form a district to acquire, own, operate and maintain parks or public utilities. The act allows for the collection of up to 1 mill of property taxes.
The MAD must be approved by voters and by law must have a board and a charter. Township Clerk Denise Dunn and Will Harper, a village trustee, sit on the board. If the millage passes, three board members will be appointed — one from the village, one from the township and one that is appointed by both municipalities, Dunn said. Board members do not have to be elected officials.
A charter has also been written by Steven D. Mann, an attorney with the Detroit-based Miller Canfield. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed off on the charter, which is required before an election can be held.
Omena resident Marsha Buehler opposes the MAD because of the charter language.
“It doesn’t say anything about retiring the debt,” Buehler said. “To me it’s alarming that three unelected commissioners can do anything related to sewer disposal in the district. There’s all sorts of things that could be done with that money,” including buying property and expanding the sewer.
While the SAD includes most of the village and part of the township, the MAD would include the entire village and township except for the Northport Point Cottage Owners Association, which operates its own sewer system. Under a 2003 agreement with the township, association members cannot be taxed for the new system.
Back in 2006, all properties in the SAD were assessed a one-time sewer hook-up fee of about $16,000. They could opt to pay it all at once or spread it out over 20 years on their property taxes, with most choosing the latter option.
Construction bonds had a 20-year repayment plan, with the final payment scheduled for 2028. But most sewer customers will have their fees paid off in 2025 — leaving a three-year gap that has created the projected deficit.
The connection fee has gone up every year and is now capped at $18,670, which includes a $100 inspection fee.
Sewer customers are charged by the Residential Equivalency Unit, or REU, which is based upon the sewage flow generated from a single family residence. Businesses such as restaurants, hotels and bed and breakfasts are charged more, as are homes or businesses with an apartment.
The township charges for 94 REUs, and the village charges for 506, though that number will go up as four new customers are set to come onto the system, said Joni Scott, village clerk.
In addition to operation and maintenance fees, village customers pay $256 per year on the sewer debt and township customers pay $232 per year. At one time the township considered passing the projected shortfall onto its 94 customers, which are mostly single-family residences, but that would have pushed the debt service portion of their sewer bills to nearly $600 per year.
In the village that debt service goes up by $12 per year.
“If the millage does not pass we will continue to increase that part of the sewer bill by $12 annually until the end of the bond payment,” Scott said.
Buehler said even if the charter language didn’t set off alarm bells she would likely not support the proposal.
“I understand it’s crippling debt,” she said. “It was really done badly from the beginning.”
