SUTTONS BAY — Voters in all three of Leelanau County’s villages and in a handful of townships will see races on their ballots.
Here they are:
- Empire Village — Trustees Todd Avis and Daniel M. Davis are vying for the village president post held by Wayne Aylsworth.
Also in Empire, incumbent trustees Margaret Bacon, Linda Deering Chase and Thomas Rademacher face challengers Sue E. Palmer and Margaret B. Walton for three open seats. The top three vote-getters will fill the seats.
- Northport Village — Incumbent Trustee Jane L. Gale, Susan Ager, Laura Cavendish, Chris McCann and Thomas Weber are vying for three open seats, with the top three vote-getters filling the posts.
- Suttons Bay Village — Bill Perkins, Michael J. Long and J. Patrick Yoder are vying for a partial term ending in November 2022.
- Bingham Township — Four candidates are vying for two open trustee seats. They are incumbent Bradley B. Saxton, who has no party affiliation; Dems Todd Stone and Allison Zimpfer-Hoerr; and Rep. Jeff Layman. The top two vote-getters will fill the seats.
- Centerville Township — Dem. David Wurm and Rep. incumbents Daniel Hubbell and Ronald Schaub are running for two open seats, with the top two vote-getters filling the seats.
- Glen Arbor Township — Rep. Tom Laureto faces off against Bob Hawley for the supervisor post. Neither candidate lists a party affiliation. Supervisor Peter Van Nort is not running again.
- Leland Township — Supervisor Susan W. Och, a Democrat, is being challenged by Rep. Randy Ralph; Clerk Lisa Brookfield, a Democrat, is being challenged by Sandy Reardon, who listed no party affiliation.
- Leelanau Township — Dem. John W. Sanders and Rep. Tom Van Pelt are running for the supervisor post. Supervisor Doug Scripps is not running again.
Also in Leelanau Township four people are running for two open trustee seats including incumbent Rep. Gary Fredrickson, Rep. Victor Goldschmidt and Dems Gina Harder and Georgie Murray. The top two vote-getters will fill the seats.
