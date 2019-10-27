ELK RAPIDS — Village officials recently investigated how best to garner grant dollars for a possible public sewer extension in Elk Rapids.
Elk Rapids trustees this week discussed a potential extension of village sewer lines down Mitchell Street, an option residents along the street expressed interest in pursuing.
It turns out grant applications for this type of project require an expertise village staffers simply don’t have, officials said.
“They are highly technical in the information they require and request,” said Caroline Kennedy, assistant village manager.
Village officials suggested the best next step may be a “qualifications based selection” process — often called by acronym QBS — to approve in advance engineering firms to seek out grant dollars on their own.
If a pre-qualified engineering firm lands a grant for the possible Elk Rapids sewer project, it would then be awarded any resulting design contract, said William Cooper, village manager.
He said two or more engineering firms could become qualified in a matter of months. Firms would remain qualified for 3 years and could be used for future village projects.
Trustee Patricia Perlman asked whether a QBS system would replace normal public bidding processes for taxpayer-funded projects.
Kennedy and Cooper confirmed it would allow qualified engineering firms to be awarded design projects for the village without submitting a sealed bid. However, the more expensive construction contracts would continue to be handled via normal bidding procedures, they said.
Trustee Melissa West inquired about any downfalls to having a QBS system for engineering work.
Kennedy said the risk is more of a burden on engineering firms that may seek village contracts, as they could put in the work and ultimately not be chosen for projects. The benefit for firms is they would be “teed up and ready to go if opportunities arise,” Kennedy said.
So where does that leave a possible sewer extension?
Officials said it may or may not happen. It’s all up to grant dollars.
“We’ve got a lot of large projects sitting on the horizon. We can see them,” Cooper said.
That means the village already has years of planned construction projects queued up on the budget books, he said.
Meguzee Point Road resident Stephanie Gildersleeve said during Monday’s Village Council meeting she’s not thrilled grant-seeking for the sewer work may include hers and the Green Acres subdivisions.
That’s because only a majority of residents of Mitchell Street voted in favor of the project in a recent village survey; the other two neighborhoods voted thumbs down.
Cooper said all three neighborhoods would have another chance to vote on any sewer extension, but he didn’t want to rule out any neighborhoods from possible grant opportunities.
“If we get a monster grant, we’ll present it,” Cooper said.
Village leaders in the spring began to explore whether to extend public sewer lines down Mitchell Street, along with the Meguzee Point and Green Acres neighborhoods. Homes in those areas have septic systems.
The village paid $5,500 to engineering firm Gosling Czubak to study the issue.
The company’s subsequent report estimated Mitchell Street homeowners might be expected to pay $20,000 in a special assessment over a 20-year period, while those on Meguzee Point Road would pay $38,000 and those in the Green Acres neighborhood would pay up to $62,000.
Those estimated costs didn’t include individual hookup costs for each house, nor potential costs for additionally needed grinder pumps.
