Editor's Note - photo captions were changed at 4:10 pm on 7/29/19 to correct some instances of the incorrect spelling of Odland.
BEULAH — “Skol!”
The cheer to Dr. Paul Odland came and the roughly 80 family and friends standing around the flaming pyre raised cups of mead in response.
On top of the pyre, stowed inside a miniature model of a viking ship, were Odland’s ashes.
Odland was so proud of his Norwegian heritage that his family thought the viking-style memorial service seemed fitting, said Jim Kilgus, a friend of Odland’s.
The original plan was to send the flaming ship out onto Crystal Lake, but when about 80 people RSVP’d for the farewell, plans changed and the family decided to burn the ashes on shore where everyone could see, Kilgus said.
“When I look at all of you, I see the wide spread of my dad’s life,” Claire Odland told guests during dinner. “His family from South Dakota to Norway, his dear companion Beverlee (Leitz), his many friends from the lake and his friend Jim, who built the marvelous viking ship for dad. Thank you all for coming and sharing this moment with us in a place my dad loved so much.”
Sigrid Eline Odland, a cousin from Norway, even was in attendance.
Odland passed away Dec. 17, nine days after turning 96. The memorial service took place Saturday on the shore of Crystal Lake in Beulah, just outside the Odland family home.
Odland was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, whom he met at a Lutheran ashram. The two raised their children — Claire, Blaire and Bruce — in Janesville, Wisconsin.
An orthopedic surgeon at the Janesville Orthopedic Group and Mercy Hospital for more than 40 years, Odland was the first doctor in the U.S. to perform total hip operations. He pioneered hip surgery techniques and developed the Odland Ankle, an artificial joint replacement with an enhanced range of motion.
He also served as a U.S. Navy doctor near the end of World War II.
“He was a dedicated family man and father, dedicated to my mother,” Bruce said. “They had many, many good years together, kind of capped by this trip around the world they made.”
Barbara died June 2011 after a long illness during which their father cared for her, Bruce said.
“We really had to intervene because we thought this was going to take him down, but he just stuck with it. That’s the kind of guy he was,” he said. “That’s what he taught us — you stick with it.”
Finding plans to build the ship was a bit of a challenge, Kilgus said. There were no good plans from U.S. companies, but he did finally find one from Australia, he said.
“However, (the plans) were printed by a company in Italy and half of the directions were printed in Italian,” Kilgus said. “Fortunately, there were enough pictures that I was able to complete the project.”
He selected a Drakkar — or dragon style — ship used by vikings between the 9th and 14th centuries to transport warriors to battle sites.
“Only the elite commanding warriors had dragon’s heads on their ships intended to frighten their enemies,” Kilgus said. “I thought it was certainly appropriate to have a dragon’s head on his ship since Paul was, himself, an elite individual in his own right.”
