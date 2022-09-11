TRAVERSE CITY — By October, the Traverse City Police Department could become the first law enforcement organization in Northwest Michigan — and one of only a handful in the state — with a social worker on staff.
Locally, the move is part of a concerted effort by multiple groups to better respond to public safety issues such as homelessness, addiction and mental health.
According to TCPD officials, their office has already received six applicants for the new role, and they plan on holding interviews Sept. 19.
In addition to the social worker, Captain Keith Gillis said they will be promoting an officer to the role of a Neighborhood Community Police Officer. He said interviews for this position will take place on Sept. 13.
In recent years more attention has been given to what these groups and others believe are inadequate public resources for the region’s more vulnerable populations — sometimes leading to run-ins with police at sites like the Traverse Area District Library or The Pines, a patch of trees off Division Street that has become home to a collection of tents and makeshift shelters each year, according to past reports.
Statewide and nationally, a push to better incorporate social workers with law enforcement has been part of broader discussions on police reform. Those conversations have seen renewed vigor in recent years in the wake of high-profile incidents of police violence, such as the death of George Floyd.
But the intersection of police work and social work is nothing new, said one expert.
“Social workers historically have been doing this work for decades, and going into homes and going into communities, often with a pen and paper, as opposed to, you know, going in with tear gas,” said Duane Breijak, president of the Michigan Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers (NASW).
According to TCPD Chief Jeffrey O’Brien, one goal the department has with hiring the new social worker is to decrease the amount of calls they receive about homelessness.
“I’m hoping that with the new social worker, we will put a process in place that will alleviate people camping there (in the Pines) and staying there,” he said. “That’s the whole purpose of coming up with some alternative solutions.”
This past week, O’Brien said his department received calls regarding several serious assaults that took place within the unhoused community.
Most of his research on social workers employed by other police departments in the state showed that their primary focus is the opioid epidemic and substance use disorder, which he said their new social worker also will be working on.
“It’s a very new concept, it’s not even two years old in police work,” O’Brien said. “The jury is still out on how effective it’s going to be, I don’t know how we’ll go. We could fail miserably.”
Pushback and support
But the idea of embedding social workers within the ranks of law enforcement has received pushback from some — even among social workers themselves.
“This topic probably is one of the more divided topics within the social work field, in terms of best ways of practicing,” Breijak said.
For their part, the Michigan NASW recommends against embedded social workers hired directly into the ranks of police departments. Yet, for American Civil Liberties Union staff attorney for the Racial Justice Project, Mark Fancher, this new hire is seen as a positive step for local Michigan law enforcement to take.
“Not only do I think that it’s a good idea, but I think that police departments should do more of that with a variety of different professions,” he said.
Fancher said local police departments could hire professionals of all types, including psychiatrists and mediators, in addition to social workers, in order to meet the needs of the community they are serving.
“We (the ACLU) have been urging local municipalities to take a look at transforming completely the whole concept of emergency response,” Fancher said. “And, move away from employing entire departments of soldiers.”
This idea doesn’t mean defunding the police, instead he said the goal is to use the existing budget in a different way. He said this practice is far from commonplace yet in the state of Michigan.
Breijak said that, even though he doesn’t believe social workers should be on the front lines in the same way law enforcement officials are, this doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be involved in crisis management. In fact, they should be the first point of call on matters specifically pertaining to behavioral health, he said.
“I’m sure police would like that as well, at the end of the day,” Breijak said, noting that calling in the police for non-criminal matters could be a waste of resources.
He said social workers have the unique training needed to de-escalate situations, where police officers sometimes can’t.
But they operate best when they are given autonomy to work as co-responders through their own systems, such as “mobile crisis units,” he said. That would include collaboration with police and other resources when appropriate, but would involve a clear line of separation.
Why call police?
So why do the police get called anyway?
The reasons are manifold, but can often include a lack of coordination with other resources, Breijak said.
“Everyone knows 911, not everybody knows how to call their community mental health,” he said, though there has been recent success in funding and raising awareness of other options, such as 988, the suicide and crisis lifeline.
Stacey Kaminski, from Northern Lakes Community Mental Health, said her agency would look forward to working with the social worker employed within the police department.
“They may see things that we don’t see,” she said. “And we might be able to be an asset in working together, and a resource for them.”
Northern Lakes provides crisis response services in Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon and Crawford counties. They also have a jail diversion program, and are in the jails frequently. All that work is intended to keep people out of the criminal system in cases where mental health services are really what’s needed.
But she said there’s “always somebody who might fall through the cracks.”
“I know that law enforcement is very busy,” she said. “And when they get calls, they don’t really have a lot of time to research all of those things, or spend time with somebody that maybe needs that connection. That might be where the social worker helps.”
Breijak said there can be successful examples of social workers hired on to the staff of a law enforcement department, but in those cases it’s usually best to bring in more than just one.
“My fear, when I see some of these positions that are just bringing in one person, is that it’s a stopgap measure to kind of appease the public call for police reform,” Breijak said. “I think hiring a social worker sounds great, but if you’re just bringing in somebody without real intention and resources, then it’s just set up for failure.”
He said it’s unrealistic to task a single individual with the responsibility of all mental health-related calls and cases, and departments which do so also sometimes fail to provide that employee with the proper resources to advocate for themselves and receive the support they need.
Social work is a licensed profession, so Breijak said anyone hired on would need resources for outside supervision and peer consultation.
Still, he was encouraged by hearing some of the roles and responsibilities the TCPD position could fill — including training mental health support for the staff.
But much depends on what their role is meant to be, how they’re supported, and how well the department has consulted with the community and social workers, Breijak said.
“They’re more than welcome to reach out to us anytime,” he said.
