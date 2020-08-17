TRAVERSE CITY — A prank video spurred a social media stir — but it wasn’t quite the viral hit a pair of teens hoped.
Grand Traverse County 911 dispatchers were inundated with calls by disturbed viewers upset with the video’s contents. The Snapchat clips appeared to show local teenagers pushing a younger child to drink straight from a vodka bottle and swallow unknown pills, according to the Grand Traverse 911 release posted to social media.
With help from several callers, dispatchers were able to determine where the video was filmed, and Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the scene.
They discovered the video was just a prank in “poor taste” — the vodka bottle was filled with water and the pills were harmless, according to the post.
