TRAVERSE CITY — She strode briskly to the stand, her face stony and her blonde hair neatly brushed back.
And through the hushed courtroom, each of her carefully chosen words rang crisp and clear.
“That night lives in my nightmares and will continue to do so for years to come,” said Jennifer Maddin, addressing both the 13th Circuit Court judge and the man accused of raping her, sitting in chains to her right. “I stand here angry for what he’s done to me. He’s taken away any sense of safety I felt like I had in this world. He’s stripped me of a piece of myself that I fear I’ll never get back. A piece of me that I will mourn for the rest of my life.”
Maddin isn’t the first, second, third or hundredth survivor to stand in a Grand Traverse County courtroom and lock eyes with the person who assaulted them. She’s not the first to feel the pain or fear or helplessness that seems to follow these survivors, long after testimony ends and a sentence is handed down.
The man Maddin stood before in court, Ryan Cascagnett, was sentenced Friday to 10-15 years in prison for third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct by force/coercion charges. Another count of criminal sexual conduct resulting from his alleged attack on Maddin was dropped in a plea deal. She was one of two women to offer impact statements against him.
Nationally, one in 4 women will be sexually assaulted in their lifetime, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.
For victims like Maddin, it starts with a report. Poking and prodding by a SANE nurse follows, which includes a pelvic exam, photographing injuries and giving blood and urine samples, according to Kristi Cogswell-Boettcher, director of advocacy at the Women’s Resource Center. Linens, clothing and other belongings are often taken as evidence.
That’s just the beginning, Cogswell-Boettcher added — then come interviews with investigators and case-building that can take months. Court hearings, from arraignments to preliminary exams to pre-trial conferences, can drag out even longer.
“And then if you’re still hanging on through that, you go to trial and you have to get up on the stand, you have to tell a room full of strangers about a traumatic sexual experience,” Cogswell-Boettcher said. “I had a client in the past six months that was on the stand for four hours total. Every decision she made the day that she was assaulted was questioned and second-guessed and kind-of judged — at somebody else’s trial.”
But they don’t have to go through the process alone.
A call from Grand Traverse County prosecutors or one of the office’s victim advocates comes soon after the process starts.
“I will let victims know that they’re going to kind of be under the microscope,” said County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg. “It’s not really fair — you know, someone comes in and they say ‘My car was broken into,’ or ‘Someone took something from me or used my credit card,’ people generally start out believing them.
“For whatever reason, that doesn’t always happen in sexual assault cases.”
Victim advocates offer support in the courtroom and beyond, standing by a victim’s side as much or as little as they’re wanted. They connect victims with resources like counselors and services through the WRC, and help work with victims encountering insurance or financial issues in getting that counseling.
Cogswell-Boettcher and other WRC advocates also help with tangible things, like coordinating installing security systems and providing financial support to victims forced to miss work to attend court hearings.
“If we do everything right, going into court is still going to be scary, but it should be empowering,” Moeggenberg said. “It’s their chance to be in a safe place, talk about what happened to them and hopefully get some accountability for them.”
Maddin chose to come forward after learning a close friend had also been assaulted by Cascagnett, she said. She went in to file a police report first, and found a support system early in the detective handling her case.
“Even though it was excruciatingly difficult to have to say those words out loud, both the detective and the deputy were so kind,” Maddin said. “He was always calling in to check on us.”
In Maddin’s case, he served as her primary support network and a buffer of sorts between her and county prosecutors, she said.
In her case, a preliminary exam was waived and a plea deal meant she didn’t have to take the stand at trial. One of Maddin’s bigger challenges was writing the victim impact statement she shared at Cascagnett’s sentencing Friday.
“Trying to put into words how it has affected you, was much more difficult,” she said. “It was not easy. I did my best not to cry because I kept telling myself, he took more from me than any human should, and I didn’t want to give him the satisfaction of seeing me cry.”
But she’s glad she came forward.
“Now, finding out everything else — and you know, I have three daughters of my own — he needed to be stopped,” Maddin said “At least for the next 10 years, we know that he can’t hurt anyone else.”
