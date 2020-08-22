TRAVERSE CITY — Vice President Mike Pence is set to make a campaign stop in Traverse City one day after the close of the Republican National Convention.
The Make America Great Again event will take place at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, at AvFlight, an aviation support company located at Cherry Capital Airport. Doors open at 3 p.m.
Pence's visit is part of a campaign strategy to repeat the Trump-Pence ticket's 2016 win, which was the first time since 1988 that a Republican presidential nominee won the state.
But a slim margin of 10,704 votes over his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton has made Michigan a hotly contested race.
Karan Josephus, head of the Leelanau County Republican Party, said she has already made her reservations for the event.
"We're just thrilled he's coming, that he's once again coming to visit our area," Josephus said.
On Saturday she was attending an event in Cheboygan for U.S. Senate candidate John James where she said there was a huge groundswell of excitement. She feels confident that President Donald Trump will again prevail in Michigan.
"Pence's visit will give us a shot in the arm," Josephus said.
