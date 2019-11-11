TRAVERSE CITY — Thank you for your service.
It’s a phrase that encompasses the meaning of Veterans Day, first celebrated 100 years ago.
On Nov. 11, 1919, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed the first Veterans Day — then called Armistice Day — exactly one year after the signing of an armistice between the Allied Powers and Germany that ended World War I.
“To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations,” Wilson said, according to the U.S. Army Center of Military History.
President Dwight D. Eisenhower changed the name to Veterans Day in 1954 to better represent the millions of veterans created by World War II and the Korean War, according to the Center of Military History.
Veterans Day is similar to Memorial Day in that they both celebrate those in the armed forces, but they differ in another way. Memorial Day is mainly meant to honor the fallen, while Veterans Day celebrates all veterans — those alive and those dead.
In today’s world, there often is a variety of events in an area — both on Veterans Day and Memorial Day — meant to recognize veterans.
But there was a time when veterans weren’t looked on as favorably as they now are.
Retired U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Gene Dixon, of Traverse City, remembers.
Dixon, who turns 90 next month, served in the Marines from 1946-66 and was deployed during the Korean War.
“After the Korean War, we didn’t get any welcome home,” Dixon said. “The Vietnam War, they didn’t get any welcome home and they was sort of neglected.”
“Now, the public is really showing appreciation for the veterans and it’s long overdue,” he said.
Dixon’s deployment was from 1950-51. He served as a communicator in 1st Battalion, 5th Marines Regiment. Dixon said his job was to support infantry by connecting the various units via radio or telephone, but he could be called upon to fight if necessary.
Retired U.S. Army Sgt. Gary Fender, of Honor, also said that treatment of veterans has changed. Fender served in the Vietnam War from 1968-70.
Fender said he didn’t personally have a negative experience when he returned, but has heard horror stories such as Vietnam veterans being called “baby killer” when they came home. It hurts men and women returning from war, he said.
“But now it’s just a lot different,” Fender said. “I think the people are showing a lot more respect for our military and first responders. They understand they put their life on the line every day for us.
“It’s just the times,” he said.
Homecomings
Dixon and Fender made it home, but not all were so lucky.
U.S. Army Sgt. Walter Henry Tobin Jr., of Glen Lake Narrows, on Tuesday will become the third local Korean War veteran to return home nearly 70 years after going missing.
Known as “Babe” to his family, Tobin was 22 when he disappeared after enemy forces attacked his unit near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea, according to his obituary and Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency information.
Tobin’s official date of death is Dec. 2, 1950 — the day he was reported missing in action, his obituary states. He was presumed dead Dec. 31, 1953.
North Korean officials in July 2018 turned over 55 boxes of remains as part of an agreement reached by President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Singapore Summit.
Tobin’s remains were in one of the boxes.
Earlier this year, the remains of Korean War veterans U.S. Army Cpl. Charles Stanley Lawler and Sgt. David Alexander Feriend were identified among the boxes.
Lawler, 19, of Traverse City, disappeared Nov. 2, 1950, in a battle near Unsan, North Korea. His remains were returned July 25.
Feriend, 23, of Fife Lake, was reported missing in action Dec. 6, 1950, in the Battle of Chosin Reservoir — the same one that claimed Tobin’s life. Feriend’s remains were returned Oct. 11.
The Record-Eagle located the record of a third local man that fought in the Battle of Chosin Reservoir — U.S. Army Pfc. Donald James Barton, reported missing Dec. 4, 1950. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency still lists Barton as missing.
“It’s a sad situation that they have to wait so long (to be identified),” Dixon said.
Fender helped welcome home Lawler and Feriend with the Patriot Guard Riders. He served as ride caption on both occasions.
“It’s bittersweet,” Fender said. “You know that mom and dad and most of the family is gone, but there are some family for Tobin and Lawler and Feriend.
“It gives them some closure and that makes us happy,” he said. “Our hero that made the ultimate sacrifice is back on home soil where the family can come and pay respect to the solider.”
Tobin’s remains are scheduled to arrive at Cherry Capital Airport Tuesday at 1:20 p.m. A motorcade will escort him to Life Story Funeral Home at 400 Hammond Road West.
A funeral service is set for Nov. 14 at 11 a.m. at Life Story Funeral Home. Doors open at 10 a.m. The service is open to the public. The burial itself will be private.
