TRAVERSE CITY — Thousands of Michiganders fought for the Union during the American Civil War, but one group of veterans stands out.
Distinguished in historical texts “as a force to be reckoned with,” the 1st Michigan Sharpshooters, Company K was the largest all-Native American regiment in the Union army east of the Mississippi River.
Made up of 146 men in total, 139 of the company were Anishinaabe men and one officer from Ojibwa, Odawa, and Bodéwadmi (Potawatomi) nations throughout the Lower and Upper Peninsulas in areas known today as Cross Village, Good Hart, Saginaw, Traverse City, and Leelanau.
At the start of the war in 1861, there were efforts to muster such a company that were denied by Michigan’s Legislature because of the racism toward Indigenous Peoples. At that time, the rights of Native Americans were not fully recognized and, in fact, many policies were aimed at their eradication and assimilation throughout the U.S.
Previously, the law stated, “No Indians are allowed to join the Army.”
But recruitment of soldiers was difficult and some areas were very low on volunteers, according to Raymond Hereck in “These Men Have Seen Hard Service: The First Michigan Sharpshooters in the Civil War,” (Great Lakes Books Series).
In 1863, major Union losses prompted a change in the law to allow the enlistment of Native Peoples, even though public hostility still existed toward them.
The Detroit Advertiser and Tribune wrote “.. as a race, [the Indians] have not yet reached that degree of civilization which should entitle them to all the rights, and place on them all the responsibilities of citizenship. At best they are but semi-civilized, ... a poor, ignorant and dependent race.”
As the record shows, the 1st Michigan Sharpshooters fought valiantly in every major battle in the Petersburg campaign.
Text from Hereck reads that the Anishinaabek men were a memorable presence for their use of the brush and mud of their surroundings to camouflage their uniforms, and for their aptitude for sharpshooting and skirmishing.
“They dove into battle with great determination,” Hereck writes.
Company K fought in the major battles of the Wilderness, Spotsylvania and Crater.
Following the immense devastation of the Crater, Company K’s native sharpshooters were present at the battles of Reams Station, Peebles’ Farm and — in the final year of the Civil War — Hatcher’s Run and final operations around Petersburg.
Marcus Otto, along with his older brother Solomon, enlisted in Company K, First Sharpshooters, in 1863 from Isabella.
“My ancestor fought for a country he was not a citizen of until 20 years after his passing,” remembered descendant of Marcus Otto of Company K, Scott Schwander.
Marcus was wounded in battle in 1864 at Spotsylvania, Virginia, and his right arm had to be amputated. He was later discharged for disability at Alexandria, Virginia.
Solomon was first marked absent sick in May 1864 — he was transferred to Mount Pleasant USA General Hospital in Washington, D.C., with the diagnosis of scrofula (tuberculosis of the neck).
According to records, he was again transferred to Haddington USA General Hospital in West Philadelphia. There, he received a 20-day furlough, before being admitted months later to Harper General Hospital in Detroit.
The treatment card for Solomon stated he was discharged May 2, 1865. He received a disability discharge from the Army and was sent home. But Solomon never made it home to Isabella County. Schwander’s family suspected he died, perhaps along the way.
“Our family does not know when and where he died,” Schwander said. “We may never know where his final resting place is.”
Years later, on the 1868 Gruett Roll, Solomon was listed as “deceased.”
According to documents collected by local Native American historian and archivist Vicki Wilson, Marcus Otto married the widow of his brother Kaw-gay-aw-sung (Solomon) Mary Nottowa, the daughter of Chief Nottawa in April 1867.
Marcus lost six of his 10 children early in their childhood, and three of his children were taken to Mount Pleasant Industrial Indian School at the turn of the century.
Schwander recalled stories in his childhood of Marcus, and the grief he carried throughout his life after losing his brother, his arm, and much of his family.
Three years after his wife Mary passed away, Marcus died in 1904 in Nottawa, Michigan.
Reaching back six generations, Schwander found himself looking to the Native American warriors of the Civil War. He wanted to honor his ancestor Marcus and the members of the First Michigan Sharpshooters of Company K.
He has spent the last five years cleaning the tombstones of Company K, and other veterans of war service, now with more than 1,100 tombstones serviced throughout the state.
Schwander does not know the exact location of Marcus’ final resting spot, but said he hopes one day to be able to honor him, like all the others, and acknowledge his bravery.
“I am proud of his valor, all of theirs that served in Company K,” Schwander said.
