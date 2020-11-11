Veterans Day ceremony
TRAVERSE CITY — Community members are invited to attend NMC’s annual Veterans Day ceremony at 9 a.m. Nov. 11 via Zoom.
Student Veterans of America President Alex Swainston and NMC President Nick Nissley give opening remarks. VFW Cherryland Post 2780 members post the colors, play Taps and give three volleys.
Military and Veteran Services Point of Contact Scott Herzberg gives the closing comments.
Event off, remembrance continues
TRAVERSE CITY — Veterans for Peace Chapter 50 members scrapped the annual Armistice/ Veterans Day event at the Open Space because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group asks community members to observe a moment of silence at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 to remember military personnel who lost their lives during war or by suicide as well as Michigan victims of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Free lunch
ELK RAPIDS — Amvets Post 114 offers a Veterans Day luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at 410 Bridge St. Veterans and one guest eat free. Dine in and takeout available.
Wills for Veterans
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse-Leelanau-Antrim Bar Association offers free wills and durable powers of attorney from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 11 at Traverse Area District Library.
The program is available to any veteran who provides a valid ID and proof of military service.
Attendees must wear face masks and social distance. RSVP: admin@gtlaba.org.
Veteran benefit
TRAVERSE CITY — Sport Clips Haircuts hosts the national “Help A Hero” through Dec. 5. Clients may donate to the program, which provides college scholarships for military personnel and veterans. Sport Clips plans to donate $1 for every Veterans Day service to the scholarship program.
