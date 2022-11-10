Free park entry
EMPIRE — The National Park Service waives entrance fees Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. Visitors may access Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore freely.
NMC ceremonies
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC hosts Veterans Day ceremonies starting at 8 a.m. Nov. 11. Veterans can enjoy a free breakfast at the Nelson Innovation Center.
Other activities:
- 9:05 a.m. Faculty/staff, students and community members line sidewalks from the Innovation Center to Tanis building
- 9:10 a.m. Veterans Walk of Honor to flagpoles
- Flag raising by the VFW Post 2780 Honor Guard, “Star Spangled Banner” played by TC Central Marching Band and three-volley salute/Taps and rifle salute to honor military personnel who died
- Closing remarks by Retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Michael Lehnert
Veteran event
MAPLE CITY — Empire Area Community Center hosts a Veteran’s Day event at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 11 at Glen Lake High School Gym. Breakfast is served at 9 a.m.
RSVP to 231-334-3061, ext. 512, or poushob@mylakers.org.
Outdoor ceremony
TRAVERSE CITY — Veterans for Peace Chapter 50 observes Armistice/Veterans Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Open Space.
Help A Hero fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Sport Clips offers free haircuts for veterans and service members on Nov. 11 at the Traverse City store.
Additionally, the business will donate $2 for each haircut on Veterans Day to the Help A Hero Scholarship Program. Community members may donate $5 or more to receive tickets to several prize drawings. Donations are accepted through Nov. 12.
Winery fundraiser
CEDAR — French Valley Vineyard hosts a veteran appreciation event from Nov. 11-13. Some of the weekend’s proceeds will go to local organizations that support veterans.
Wills for veterans
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse-Leelanau-Antrim Bar Association offers free services for veterans from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 11 at Traverse Area District Library.
Services include wills and durable powers of attorney for estate planning. Volunteers from Munson Healthcare Advanced Care Planning Department assist veterans in preparing advance medical directives, including durable power of attorney (designation of patient advocate) documents.
Veterans should bring an ID and proof of military service. RSVP to admin@gtlaba.org.
