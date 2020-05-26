TRAVERSE CITY — Postcard-sized flags fluttered in the warm wind and onlookers perused Oakwood Cemetery’s graves quietly, strolling with family or in silent contemplation.
For as much as the COVID-19 pandemic has halted memorials, comforting hugs and gatherings in remembrance, the spirit of Memorial Day held strong among the humble tombstones Monday.
The ongoing pandemic didn’t stop the day’s all-important preparations, and didn’t seem to limit traffic either, according to Gabby Morgan, an office clerk at the cemetery.
“I’m glad it’s a place people still can come, honestly,” she said Monday. “We had a bunch of preparations in place for Memorial Day, but as far as this year, we had no real events going on, just because of everything.”
Instead, workers took care to adorn the grave of each veteran with a flag, spruce up the cemetery grounds and ensure each new headstone had been placed.
Ceremonies and organized events proved few throughout the region Monday, but some, like Northport, offered remembrance in a unique form.
The village’s community band came together to perform “rolling taps” — a ceremony that played residents through town to the tune of the somber composition via 17 thoughtfully spaced out band members. The group included a Northport fourth-grader, who joined his grandfather in performing.
“It was well-attended — but socially distanced,” said organizer Carrie Wadas, an oboist for the community band. “Except for a few rumbles of cars, all of the people in attendance were pretty quiet from the beginning of the event at the Northport sign, all the way through town to the cemetery. It was just touching.”
On a normal holiday, the band would’ve gathered in the nearby Leland Township Cemetery for a concert. Bans on gatherings larger than 10 and social distancing guidelines made that impossible, Wadas said.
Bringing the event together in a new form proved meaningful — both for veterans in the community band and the village as a whole, she added.
“It brought the community together in a way where we could experience something special and meaningful,” Wadas said. “We could see each other’s faces behind the masks and just feel the energy.”
For others, gatherings were simply too unfeasible to coordinate.
The Cherryland VFW Post held no ceremonies or events to commemorate the day, an official said Monday. Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s opening of Grand Traverse County and surrounding areas returned them to the offices only Friday, she said, offering little time to plan.
In past years, the post has hosted luncheons for veterans to mark the day of remembrance.
Elk Rapids, too, passed on tradition. Normally, Memorial Day comes with a parade, a ceremony at the village’s memorial park and crowds in the thousands.
“This is probably the most important day of the year to us,” said William Romska, commander of AmVets Post 114 in Elk Rapids. “We’ve done this every year for the past 74 years — this is the first year we haven’t been able to.”
Instead, Romska and others adorned gravestones with flags, laid flowers at flagpoles and monuments and published names of passed veterans in the village’s newsletter.
Romska made the call himself — gathering, he thought, wasn’t worth it.
“I didn’t want to take the chance of people getting together, being exposed,” Romska said. “It’s been tough, and I’ve fielded more phone calls from people saying ‘Hey, what if we tried this or tried that,’ and we just can’t, we can’t do it.”
Honors may come in additional ceremonies on Veterans Day, Romska said. But, in a sentiment often echoed amid the pandemic, he says it’s still too soon to say.
“We don’t honestly know — the governor’s opened up north, a week from now she could shut it down, too,” he said. “We’re taking it day-to-day.”
