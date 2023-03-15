TRAVERSE CITY — A verbal threat against Central Grade School, which prompted "secure mode" status for awhile at the school today, turned out to be groundless, Traverse City Police Department said this afternoon.
The comment was uttered by an upset parent, who, when confronted by local law enforcement, denied making any threats against the school, said Lt. Steve Sivek, who confirmed the alleged threat was unfounded.
Earlier that day, parents and guardians received an email from Central Grade School Principal Jana DuGuay to inform them that the premises had been placed in "secure mode" as a precautionary measure. Secure mode, as DuGuay explained in the email, means "classes continue as normal within the school building, but outdoor recess and other activities outside of the school building are suspended until further notice."
Sivek said there is no threat against the elementary school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.