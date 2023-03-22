WILMOT TOWNSHIP — A 28-year-old man is facing one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of reckless driving, Michigan State Police reported Wednesday.
Police said they pulled over Keyes Brant Caroen after he was seen driving 84 mph in a 55-mph zone at about 11:30 a.m. Monday on S. Straights Highway in Wilmot Township.
Caroen was carrying a loaded .45 caliber handgun but did not have a license to carry it concealed.
The trooper searched the vehicle and also found about 50 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition.
Caroen was arrested and taken to the Cheboygan County Jail.
He was arraigned Tuesday in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan.
His next scheduled court appearance is 2:30 p.m. April 13.
