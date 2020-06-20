Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.