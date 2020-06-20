TRAVERSE CITY — A teen from California who admitted to murdering a man camping by the Boardman Lake Trail was sentenced Friday to 22 years in prison.
Joshua Todd VanDeHoef, 19, was sentenced in 13th Circuit Court by Judge Kevin Elsenheimer after pleading guilty to second degree murder, court records show.
“Joshua would take this moment back if he could,” said Jesse Williams, VanDeHoef’s attorney. “He knows he deserves punishment and he accepts his punishment.”
In March, VanDeHoef pleaded guilty, agreeing he cut James Chisholm’s throat not intending to kill him but knowing that the injury would likely cause Chisholm’s death, as previously reported by the Record-Eagle.
VanDeHoef, who lived in Carmichael, California, but has ties to Traverse City, turned himself in to police last summer, five weeks after walkers found Chisholm’s body near the trail in May, as previously reported.
A friend of VanDeHoef’s told law enforcement he’d received a Snapchat message from VanDeHoef, saying he had slashed a homeless man’s throat and cleaned the blood off of his clothes.
GPS readings from VanDeHoef’s phone also put him within meters of where Chisholm’s body was found, as previously reported.
“This is a tragic event for everyone involved,” Williams said in a telephone interview Saturday. “It’s the expected outcome under our current system, but we really need to devote more resources to mental health. Then issues like this could be avoided in the future.”
VanDeHoef previously told the court he’s taking medication for bipolar disorder, and Williams said his client has mental health problems.
Chisholm, 62, served in the U.S. Air Force, along with working for NASA and as a professor before retiring, as previously reported.
He lived a semi-nomadic life, traveling through Michigan in the summers and spending time at a more permanent home in Oregon during the rest of the year.
The sentencing took place in a remote hearing, during which Chisholm’s family asked the judge for the maximum sentence.
Williams said 22 years is within the upper range of sentencing guidelines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.