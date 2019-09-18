TRAVERSE CITY — The preliminary hearing in the case against a man accused of killing James Chisholm was delayed further.
Prosecutors levied an open murder charge against Joshua Todd Vandehoef, 18, following the May 29 slaying of Chisholm near Boardman Lake.
A motion for discovery by the defense pushed the hearing back another month from Oct. 4 to Nov. 5.
This is the second delay; the hearing was originally slotted for Aug. 22, but that was pushed back to October to give both the prosecutor and defense more time to establish their cases.
Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg said her office is working with law enforcement to provide documents and other evidence to the defense, which is the reason for the delay.
Vandehoef turned himself in to police July 3 and is being held in Grand Traverse County’s jail after pleading not guilty. His bond was denied.
An autopsy determined Chisholm, 62, was killed by a slit throat. Walkers found Chisholm’s body just off the Boardman Lake stretch of the TART Trail.
He’d been camping nearby, police said.
A court narrative from Traverse City Police states Vandehoef sent Snapchats to a friend in the two days after Chisholm was killed, saying “he had killed ‘a homeless man’ by slitting his throat” and then “cleaned the blood off of himself and his clothes.”
A status conference for the case is set for 8:15 a.m. on Sept. 25.
