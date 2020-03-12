TRAVERSE CITY — A teen from California admitted to slashing the throat of a man who was camping out near the Boardman Lake Trail.
Joshua Todd VanDeHoef, 19, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 13th Circuit Court on Thursday. He agreed he cut James Chisholm's throat not intending to kill him but knowing that the injury he caused probably would cause Chisholm's death.
VanDeHoef, who lived in Carmichael, California, but has ties to Traverse City, turned himself in to police in July, five weeks after walkers found Chisholm's body near the trail in May, as previously reported. One of VanDeHoef's friends said he got a Snapchat message from VanDeHoef saying he had slashed a homeless man's throat and cleaned the blood off of his clothes.
GPS readings from VanDeHoef's phone also put him within meters of where Chisholm's body was found, as previously reported.
VanDeHoef told Judge Thomas Power he's taking medication for bipolar disorder, and Jesse Williams, his attorney, said his client has mental health problems.
"Prior to the incident he was medicated, and since the incident his medication's drastically changed, and he's just trying to make good and take responsibility in a very confusing world for him," Williams said.
VanDeHoef will be sentenced April 24, Power said.
Grand Traverse County Assistant Prosecutor Charles Hamlyn declined to comment following VanDeHoef's plea.
Chisholm, 62, served in the U.S. Air Force, along with working for NASA and as a professor before retiring, as previously reported. He lived a semi-nomadic life, traveling through Michigan in the summers and spending time at a more permanent home in Oregon.
Williams called it a tragic case, and something VanDeHoef would undo if he could go back in time.
"It is something he thinks about every day," he said.
