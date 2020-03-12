Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 34F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 34F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.