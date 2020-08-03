TRAVERSE CITY — The cooler outside J&S is now restocked with free meals for children after late-night vandals destroyed several would-be lunches and dinners.
But Tiffany McQueer still frets for the children who likely went hungry because of it. McQueer, who co-owns J&S Hamburg on South Airport Road with her husband, pulled up at the restaurant early Sunday to discover the scene — remnants of the packaged meals, left uneaten, littered the restaurant’s parking lot.
“It’s just awful, it’s an awful thing to do — these kids need these meals, you know?” McQueer said Monday. “And it’s really sad because every single meal, every single week, is taken. Every single weekend, we’re out of meals.”
The cooler stays out overnight so second- and third-shift parents can grab meals for their children, she added.
A parent who stopped by earlier tried to clean up the litter, but without a garbage can or bag in sight, could only pile up the refuse, McQueer added.
She called the loss a “substantial” number of meals.
“It is a shame. Every meal counts,” McQueer said.
She declined to file a police report — McQueer said Monday she simply hadn’t thought of it, since nothing but the wasted meals were damaged.
Investigators had a busy weekend anyway. Officers responded to break-ins at two shops within blocks of the restaurant, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Chris Clark.
Just 900-some feet from J&S, Play it Again Sports reported damage and missing money, he added. Another 800 feet past Play it Again, the Army/Navy Surplus store reported a similar incident.
Investigators believe a yet-to-be identified suspect hit both stores in the wee hours between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Play it Again, which had officers on-scene by 7 a.m. Sunday, suffered stolen cash and a damaged door, Clark said. Army/Navy was missing its entire cash register and the shop’s front window had been broken.
Detectives are still investigating both crimes and working on tracking down surveillance footage, Clark said.
He couldn’t say whether the J&S incident was related, but doesn’t suspect so.
At J&S, the free meals program has been up and running since April, McQueer said. To date, the program has distributed more than 8,800 meals to hungry kids and struggling families.
She said they stock up the cooler with 500 meals each week, restocking the stash as necessary. It’s the first time McQueer has seen any incidents, and she noted the business was in the process of installing cameras.
Owners of Play it Again Sports and America’s Army Navy Surplus stores declined to comment on the break-ins.
Anyone with tips on the incidents should call the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department at 231-995-5000.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.