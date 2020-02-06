NORTHPORT — Northport residents woke up this week to racial slurs spray-painted on the inside of several windows of the historic Pier Group building, which has been empty for several years.
Chris Holton, Department of Public Works superintendent, said a village resident found the vandalism at about 9 a.m. Tuesday and called him. He then contacted Leelanau sheriff’s deputy Ryan Lott.
Holton said the slurs, which he said are “pretty disturbing,” were likely done by teenagers.
“It’s just kids, but for me it’s just another black eye on Northport that we didn’t need,” Holton said.
The perpetrators entered the building through a side door and left behind a spray paint can that was taken into evidence, Holton said.
Several pieces of evidence were gathered from the scene, according to a sheriff’s office report. The building was unsecured.
The building is located at 206 Rose St. on a property adjoining the Northport marina. It is listed in the State Register of Historic Sites.
Constructed in about 1900, the building has been used as a warehouse and a place where flags and later, fishing lures were manufactured. It also housed Leelanau Township’s first power plant. It was remodeled in the 1970s and used most recently to house a restaurant, bar and retail shops.
The building has been vacant for more than 30 years, Holton said. Broken windows are found from time to time, but never anything like this, he said.
“It’s too bad,” Holton said. “Thank God it wasn’t in the middle of tourist season.”
Anyone with information on the incident can contact Lott at 231-256-8626.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.