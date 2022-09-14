TRAVERSE CITY — A driver involved in a Sept. 13 collision remains hospitalized with serious injuries.
A 28-year-old Buckley man was driving a 2019 Ram Promaster on US-31 South near Rennie School Road when he tried to merge into the left-turn lane, according to officials from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office.
He then clipped the back of a 2020 International truck driven by an Interlochen man, 33, before veering off the road, the report said.
Captain Randy Fewless said the Buckley man was found unconscious in the driver's seat, and immediately sent to Munson Medical Center. He has serious and significant injuries from the crash, according to Fewless.
The other driver from Interlochen was uninjured, the deputy said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the sheriff's office.
