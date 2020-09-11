TRAVERSE CITY — Value City is coming to Traverse City.
An early November opening is scheduled for Value City Furniture. The store is in the former home of Art Van Furniture at 1775 Oak Hollow Dr.
The 63,000-square-foot Art Van Furniture building was built in 1998.
According to a release, Value City Furniture acquired several former Art Van locations in six Michigan cities. VCF purchased the Traverse City building at the end of June and began renovations this week.
The release said VCF intends to create “the new statewide replacement for former Art Van customers getting ready for their next furniture purchase.”
Chief Marketing Officer Alejandro Alvarez reiterated that point in an email statement.
“It is always sad to hear about a business closing, especially a family-owned business like ours that had been a staple of various communities for multiple generations,” Alvarez said. “On the bright side, we are incredibly honored to be able to welcome former Art Van team members to our family, and we are also confident that our new Designer Looks collection will leave local customers inspired and surprised by how far Value City Furniture has come.”
Value City Furniture will hold open interviews Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Traverse City location. A release said VCF has made 125 new hires in Michigan and “plans to fill an additional 100 positions in the coming months.”
Facial coverings and social distancing measures will be utilized at the open interviews. are required for all applicants in attendance. The focus is office and sales associate positions. More information is available on the company’s hiring page at https://jobs.valuecityfurniture.com/search/searchjobs.
Value City Furniture and American Signature Furniture are the retail brands for American Signature, Inc. a privately-owned company based in Columbus, Ohio.
According to its website, Value City Furniture has Michigan locations in Dearborn, Kentwood, Novi, Sterling Heights, Taylor, Utica and Westland.
In a release, American Signature Inc. “owns and operates more than 120 Value City Furniture and American Signature Furniture stores with over 3,700 team members throughout the U.S.”
In addition to Michigan, Value City Furniture has stores in Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.
Headquartered in Warren, Art Van announced in early March that all company-owned Art Van Furniture stores, including several in northern Michigan, would close and inventory will be liquidated in going-out-of-business sales.
In addition to the main store, an Art Van PureSleep store at 3675 N. U.S. 31 South in Traverse City also closed.
Art Van founder Art Van Elslander, who opened his first store in 1959, died at age 87 in February 2018. In 2017, Boston-based private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners bought the company for $550 million.
Thomas H. Lee Partners announced in February it was exploring options to either sell the Art Van company or have it file for bankruptcy protection.
“Despite our best efforts to remain open, the Company’s brands and operating performance have been hit hard by a challenging retail environment,” Diane Charles, Art Van Furniture spokeswoman, said in a prepared statement in March.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.