TRAVERSE CITY — Two out-of-state vacationers tested positive for COVID-19 after a holiday weekend reopening drew hundreds of visitors to northern Michigan.
The cases won’t be counted among Grand Traverse County numbers — which remained at 23 positive cases and 5 deaths Monday — but the incidents have spurred several locals to be placed in self-quarantine, according to the county health department.
Six Grand Traverse County residents will be monitored for symptoms for the next 14 days.
Locally, Emmet and Charlevoix counties also each saw a new case during the weekend, according to that region’s health department Public Information Officer Laurel Johnson.
As of Monday, Michigan’s reported 54,881 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,240 deaths. That case total jumped by 202 Monday — just days after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reopened the state’s Upper Peninsula and several Lower Peninsula counties. Twelve new deaths also joined the toll, according to state numbers.
Beyond the two out-of-stater cases, a Grand Traverse County Health Department release called the reopening largely a success, with “very few notable incidents or violations.”
Reopened businesses have followed state guidelines, according to the release.
Health department officials urge residents, businesses and visitors to continue wearing masks, limiting social gatherings and maintain social distancing to limit new case counts as the reopening continues.
Any seasonal and returning northern Michigan residents should self-quarantine for 14 days to limit potential spread of COVID-19.
Anyone who suspects they’ve been exposed to the virus should call their health care provider or the Michigan COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136.
See COVID-19 updates at www.record-eagle.com.
