TRAVERSE CITY — An undeveloped lot in Garfield Township could be rezoned for a planned building supply and light manufacturing facility.
But first, the township must consider whether to rezone the land at the southeast corner of Garfield and Hammond roads from Agricultural to General Mixed-Use Industrial. Trustees will consider the question at a public hearing during their meeting Tuesday.
The change, requested by Carter Lumber, would be in line with nearby land uses, according to a township planning department report. The 36.5-acre property neighbors lots in the Garfield Heidbreder Industrial Park, including the Record-Eagle’s printing plant to the south, and more industrial lots sit east of the lot across Garfield Road. The official recommendation is for township trustees to rezone the land.
The state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy will require any future developments to be set back from a branch of Mitchell Creek — which empties into Grand Traverse Bay — that bisects the property, and the 21.7 acres of wetlands on it.
The virtual meeting will start at 6 p.m. at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86836866699, or call 301-715-8592, meeting ID 868 3686 6699.
