ELK RAPIDS — A vacancy is open on the Elk Rapids Village Council.
Applicants are sought to fill an opening created by the resignation of village trustee Gerard Knoph, who won election to a four-year term in November last year. The deadline for applicants is at 12 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23.
Council applicants must be an Elk Rapids village resident and a registered voter to toss their name into the hat. The open term will run through Nov. 2, 2020.
Current council members will choose who to appoint to the vacancy. Interviews for candidates are scheduled for Jan. 7 and 9 during council meetings, said Caroline Kennedy, assistant village manager.
Next year in November, voters will be asked to choose a council member in an election for a partial, two-year term to finish out Knoph's vacancy.
Village Manager Bill Cooper said Knoph tendered his resignation in late November and did not attend the Dec. 2 council meeting.
Village President Jim Janisse said he knows of at least one person who has applied to fill the vacancy.
