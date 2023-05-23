TRAVERSE CITY — A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter went from lifting "ducks" out of the water to landing in a nearby cherry orchard.
Helicopter pilots set down the aircraft in a field near some fruit trees, southeast of New Hope Community Church north of Acme on Tuesday afternoon. Michigan State Police and Grand Traverse County Sheriff's deputies blocked a driveway between the church and Kesner Road. The aircraft was visible over the tops of the trees.
The crew was in the midst of hoist training over East Grand Traverse Bay, lifting a Coast Guard petty officer-turned-practice survivor — known as "ducks" — out of the water with help from Big Kahuna Charters' boat and crew, USCG Air Station Traverse City Commander Andy Schanno said. One of the helicopter's hydraulic systems started leaking as the craft hovered.
"By our emergency procedures, they knew they had to get somewhere where they could land," he said.
Instead of flying back to the air station, the pilots found a place nearby where they could make a precautionary landing, as is emergency procedure, Schanno said. No one was hurt, and Big Kahuna Charters' crew took the practice survivor and rescue swimmer to shore.
Coast Guard mechanics were still assessing the hydraulic system to find the leak as of 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, Schanno said. Once repaired, the plan was to run some checks on the helicopter and fly it back from the field to the air station. He couldn't say how long that might take, as the leak had not yet been located.
The MH-60 helicopter is designed for combat so it has a backup hydraulic system, Schanno said. Mechanics inspect them numerous times throughout the year and conduct an overhaul every four years.
That said, it's not unheard of for hydraulic systems to spring a leak, Schanno said.
"It just happens, right? There's a considerable amount of pressure that these hydraulic systems are put under and eventually, like anything else, even if you inspect them numerous times, sometimes the line breaks, sometimes a seal pops and you get a leak," he said.
Schanno said he wasn't concerned about any hydraulic fluid impacting the nearby orchard, nor did he believe the landing posed a fire risk. The amount of fluid in question was small, and MH-60s land in fields often enough without starting fires.
Air Station Traverse City hasn't had a similar precautionary landing since December 2021, Schanno said.
A little more than a year ago, on May 10, 2022, a Northwestern Michigan College instructor and student made a crash landing at the Civic Center in Traverse City. The decision to land in the busy park came after the single-engine Cessna 172 Skyhawk experienced mechanical failure en route to Cherry Capital Airport from Pellston, according to an initial fact finding report. There were also no injuries.
