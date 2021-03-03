TRAVERSE CITY — A needed infusion boosted efforts last month to help those knocked down by the pandemic find better footing.
In the Grand Traverse Region, the funds went from county hands to the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency, which received nearly $87,000, and the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation, which netted an even $172,000, according to a Community Foundation release. Those funds will be distributed among other support-focused organizations.
The funds were doled out to various counties as part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Community Development Block Grant program, according to the release. The idea behind the program is reimbursing communities for monies used for pandemic-related expenses, and funding was distributed to counties based on poverty levels and other factors. From there, counties choose where the money should go to best serve locals.
Community Foundation Vice President of Community Impact, Steve Wade, said it’s hard to be surprised — if he knows anything about the region, it’s that collaboration is in the soil, and strong relationships between organizations aiming to help prove easy.
“We really are interdependent with one another in how best to respond to the needs of the community,” he said. “It’s remarkable that organizations come together and donate to a central place, because that’s where we can have the most combined impact.”
While Wade said the collaboration is a unique one, it’s far from the foundation’s first with Grand Traverse County.
“They’ve been a great, great partner in many, many ways — not only with us, but the entire region in terms of responding to the pandemic,” Wade said.
The whole of the $172,000 is earmarked for the organization’s Urgent Needs Fund — created last year in collaboration with the Oleson Foundation, United Way of Northwest Michigan and other local groups. It saw healthy support through 2020, with the Community Foundation bringing in $15 million in donations. About $3.8 million was given out last year in grants and scholarships.
Historically, the foundation’s focus has been a set of vital services — food, basic hygiene, care for seniors and other essentials.
Urgent needs only magnifies that focus, Wade added.
“Basically, (it’s) focusing on those human needs with an eye toward long-term recovery — for not only the organizations, but for the individuals that they serve,” he said. “It is inspiring that, particularly in this time of crisis, the entire community’s kind of rallied together to have the best impact.”
Learn more about the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation at www.GTRCF.org, and find details on the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency at www.nmcaa.net.
