TRAVERSE CITY — A UPS driver was killed after his truck swerved off the road and hit a tree.
The Sept. 16 crash occurred at Beitner Road near River Road at 7:10 p.m., according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office officials. The driver, 57-year-old Timothy Walter Strobl from Interlochen, was found dead at the scene, said Lt. Brandon Brinks.
Strobl was driving a 2022 Freightliner at the time of the crash.
Brinks said the crash is under investigation; the sheriff’s office is waiting for autopsy results from the pathology department at Western Michigan University.
