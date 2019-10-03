TRAVERSE CITY — The trend of mixed results in student enrollment around northern Michigan continued for a fourth straight year, although most of the reporting school districts saw a decrease for 2019.
One school that saw a marked increase, however, was Old Mission Peninsula School. The charter school, which is in just its second year, saw a nearly 32 percent jump in its enrollment from 132 students in 2018 to 174 students this year.
“I’m actually ecstatic about it,” Old Mission Head of School Rick Couturier said. “The really telling thing for me is that it’s happening at our lower grade levels, which is where you really want your expansion to be.”
Capacity at Old Mission is currently 276 students, but Couturier is optimistic they can continue building on already increasing numbers.
“That growth is phenomenal for us,” he said. “We’re hoping that these numbers allow us to expand to eighth grade in the future.”
Although the figure is made up of the number of students who attend that day, if a student has an excused absence, he or she can be counted if he or she attends class within the next 30 days. Students with an unexcused absence have 10 days to attend to be counted, and those suspended from school have 45 days.
School districts depend on figures from Count Day, which is mandated through the State School Aid Act, for funding from the state. Each student represents a dollar figure, and for most of the districts that figure is $8,111 for the 2019-20 school year, based on the budget Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed late Monday night.
Most area school districts will also receive an additional $240 per pupil because of the 2x formula that was put in place to close the gap between the highest-funded and lowest-funded districts in the state. The fall Count Day figures account for 90 percent of a school district’s state funding, while the February date makes up just 10 percent.
Traverse City Area Public Schools, despite losing students due to the closing of the Northern Michigan Partnership, reported an increase of 86 students from last year. A Michigan Department of Education investigation found TCAPS had incorrectly classified NMP students and received more funding than allowable. TCAPS officials determined the program was not financially feasible in its current state after the result of the investigation and shuttered it for the 2019-20 school year.
Christine Guitar, TCAPS executive director of communications, said in a press release the increase was due in large part to the addition of the Young Fives program at Eastern and Silver Lake elementary schools.
Kingsley Area Schools saw a drop of just eight students to 1,552. Superintendent Keith Smith said he budgeted at a flat rate of 1,560 students, the same as last year’s count, and did not budget for an increase in funding from the state.
Smith said Count Day is “always a hectic day” and that it comes with a lot of pressure and responsibility.
“The person in my office is responsible for $13.5 million coming in. Ultimately, any mistake that’s made could mean money that’s withheld from the district,” Smith said. “For the office staff, the amount that we have to do for the audit, it fills up a 2-inch binder. It just seems like there’s more and more and more to sort out every year.”
The paperwork that is submitted to the Traverse Bay Intermediate School District has to be formatted and ordered in a certain way so that the ISD’s auditor can uniformly go through each report from the 16 local school districts.
TBAISD Superintendent Nick Ceglarek said they also work to make sure the districts have met the state’s requirements before sending it to the state level.
The next Count Day is Feb. 12, 2020. Next fall’s Count Day is Oct. 7, 2020.
