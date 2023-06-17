GLEN ARBOR — Float toward one of the four culverts set to be replaced along the Crystal River near Glen Arbor and an upstream tributary and you'll see warning signs over a gulping vortex.
Reaching the portage requires getting uncomfortably close to that whirlpool, formed by water draining into the submerged culvert of which the signs warn. Reputedly, not everyone who paddled or floated the river managed to stay out of that whirlpool.
"Apparently, there have been incidents where somebody got pulled into there and ended up going through," said Brett Fessell, Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians' river ecologist.
Another further upstream gives a less terrifying but still dangerous ride to thrill-seekers who "shoot the tubes," Fessell said. These culvert crossings will be replaced by bridges with the help of a $2,116,244.50 grant from the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Potential dangers posed by the culverts, and the across-the-road portages they force, are only part of the reason they're set to be replaced. Fessell said all four are undersized, creating choke points for water flow and barriers to aquatic life trying to move upstream.
Replacing these culverts with bridges will not only give river users an uninterrupted float, it'll also reconnect a longer stretch of the Crystal River to Lake Michigan, and Tucker Lake to Fisher Lake, Fessell said.
Along with water, rivers are natural conveyors of sediment and biological material such as fish, invertebrates, wood and other plant matter, Fessell said. Undersized culverts disrupt the movement of all three.
Streams also can serve as entryways for invasive species, although replacing the culverts with bridges won't mean sea lampreys have new breeding grounds, Fessell said. Crystal River is too warm for the invasive parasite to reproduce there.
All told, the project to replace the four crossings will cost about $6 million, and the tribe is working to secure the rest of the funding. The federal Bureau of Indian Affairs is putting up money from its roads fund, and the tribe will see if the bureau can contribute from its bridges fund as well.
The wide-reaching project also will seek to preserve lands through conservation easements overseen by the Leelanau Land Conservancy, Fessell said. The nonprofit is one of several partners, including the National Park Service, Conservation Resource Alliance and Leelanau County Road Commission.
Finding partners willing to tackle $6 million worth of road work that'll need to be done eventually is no small thing for an agency with a $9 million annual budget, road commission Managing Director Brendan Mullane said. It's more than the $5.5 million the road commission got in 2022 from the Michigan Transportation Fund, which drivers ultimately pay through gas taxes and vehicle registration fees.
This effectively takes all four culvert crossings off the commission's 20-year horizon, freeing up the money to tackle other road repairs, Mullane said. He compared it to the cost of a recent wedge-and-overlay project on Bugai Road, which ran roughly $185,000 per mile. Roads in the worst shape cost $500,000 per mile to rebuild, so the four culverts are equivalent to rebuilding 12 miles of road, or wedging and overlaying more than 32 miles of road.
"So obviously it's a great opportunity to partner with all these different organizations and grants," he said. "Of course, the road commission is getting these culverts replaced and, at some point, they're all going to have to be replaced."
The project also will bring all the river crossings into compliance with a new rule that any span over a stream must be at least as wide as the adjacent riverbanks, Mullane said.
Small animals also will have a safer crossing, since they'll have space to walk the riverbank under the new bridges, Fessell said — taller animals like deer will still have to cross the road, though.
Construction on the Tucker Lake outlet culverts under Dunns Farm Road, the first to be replaced, should begin in the fall, said Grand Traverse Engineering and Construction President Ken Ockert. Next will be the Crystal River crossing closest to M-22 under Crystal View Road in 2024. Both culverts between those are set to be replaced in 2025.
Culverts under Fisher Road aren't part of the project, Fessell said. They're doing well enough in passing water and, while they may cause issues with sediment, it's not worth correcting with the dam just downstream.
That dam is set to stay, which will keep migratory fish out of Fisher and Glen lakes, Fessell said. Ecologically speaking, the dam should go to completely reconnect the watershed. But it's an idea he knows simply wouldn't float, since it regulates Glen and Fisher lake levels.
Its flow rate has been the subject of an ongoing back-and-forth between lakefront owners and riverine owners and users.
"So they've got a flow management plan, a sharing plan to make sure that they've got adequate height in Glen Lake while, at the same time, maintaining adequate flow in the river," Fessell said.
