TRAVERSE CITY — A woman is dead after a Kingsley man hit her while driving in Traverse City and didn't notice for two blocks.
The 55-year-old driver was pulling out of Taco Bell on East Front Street at 9:59 a.m. Friday, according to a Traverse City Police release.
He drove for two blocks before another driver alerted him to pull into Burger King. The victim, Carole Denise Holtrey, 54, of Traverse City, was pinned underneath the Kingsley man's truck.
Police investigated and found the man was unaware he had hit someone, and that Holtrey was pinned beneath his truck for two blocks, according to the release.
