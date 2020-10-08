BELLAIRE, Michigan — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer offered a brief but harsh condemnation of the 13 men charged in a plot to kill her.
The group — all but one of them Michigan residents — hatched a plan to place explosives at the governor’s northern Michigan cottage, according to court records.
“When I put my hand on the bible and took the oath of office 22 months ago, I knew this job would be hard. But I’ll be honest, I never could have imagined anything like this,” she said at a Thursday afternoon press conference.
Whitmer thanked the “fearless” FBI agents and “brave” Michigan State Police detectives who investigated the case. Her brief comments followed two hours after the announcement of state and federal charges against 13 men who she said “plotted to kidnap and possibly kill me.”
She called those accused in the case “sick and depraved men” and added that “hatred, bigotry and violence have no place in the great state of Michigan.” She said she hopes the charges will result in justice.
"We are not each other’s enemy,” Whitmer said. "This virus is our enemy. And it is relentless. It threatens us all. Our lives, our family, our jobs.”
Whitmer also raised concern over President Donald Trump's recent comments about far-right extremist groups. What should be a moment of national unity has faltered under Trump's refusal to condemn white supremacy, she said.
“Stand back and stand by? Hate groups heard the president’s words not as a rebuke but as a rallying cry, a call to action,” Whtimer said.
"We will find you,” she added, referring to those who use violence to intimidate. "We will hold you accountable and we will bring you to justice."
Seven of the men face charges in state court, while six have been charged in federal court. Members of the group are accused of plotting to bomb a bridge near the governor’s cottage in northern Michigan, target police and attack the state Capitol, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said during a press conference held earlier in the day.
The men were arraigned — in different courtrooms, before different judges and separate courts through the state — earlier that morning.
Adam Fox, a Michigan resident accused of leading the plot, on June 6 began planning an attack on Michigan's government over what he and others saw as its abuse of rights, according to records filed in federal court. Fox repeatedly referred to Whitmer as a “tyrant” and seethed over her “uncontrolled power,” according to the federal complaint.
Court records accuse Fox of reaching out to a militia called Wolverine Watchmen, meeting with a leader at a gun rights rally in Lansing. He and several others met with militia members for a handful of firearms trainings, including one at the militia founders' home in Munith, according to federal and circuit court documents.
The plot evolved from storming the capitol with 200 men, taking hostages and abducting Whitmer there to try her for “treason,” to kidnap her at her vacation home and take her to Wisconsin for a trial, according to the complaint. Fox and others also discussed destroying the property or murdering Whitmer there, the records state.
Plans included blowing up a bridge near Whitmer's vacation home as a diversion, and in September Fox and other accused participants photographed the bridge, then drove around the lake on which the vacation home sits, according to the complaint. Their drive followed another weapons training round at codefendant property in Luther.
The bevy of arrests followed a planned meeting the group scheduled for Tuesday to meet to pay for explosives and exchange gear.
That meeting would’ve been with an undercover FBI agent — the plottings were captured in detail by at least two undercover agents and two confidential sources, one of whom contacted the FBI over concerns that the militia group was conspiring to kill law enforcement in an effort to incite civil war, according to the complaint.
“For those who think that law enforcement is distracted, let me assure you that we are very much engaged with taking our responsibility to protect the public very seriously,” Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police, said during a Thursday press conference.
Gasper said law enforcement depends on the public to let them know about potential criminal acts and asked that tips be called in to 1-800-CALL-FBI or submitted online at www.FBI.com.
A total of 19 state felony charges were filed against the members of Wolverine Watchmen or their associates, said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Andrew Birge, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan; Matthew Schneider, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan and Josh Hauxhurst, assistant special FBI agent in charge also spoke at the afternoon press conference Thursday.
“The FBI began an investigation earlier this year after becoming aware, through social media, that a group of individuals was discussing the violent overthrow of certain government and law enforcement components,” said Birge, whose office is prosecuting those charged with federal crimes.
