UPDATE: 10:25 a.m. — Grand Traverse sheriff's Lt. Chris Oosse said they have detained a 50-year-old Traverse City man and the Code Red Alert has been canceled.
10:05 a.m. — Grand Traverse 911 posted on its Facebook page a person of interest has been identified, there is no danger to the public and Keystone Road is back open.
9:57 a.m. — A Record-Eagle photojournalist on scene witnessed a man being led out of the woods, apparently handcuffed, and taken away in a sheriff's department vehicle.
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man involved in a shooting in the Keystone Road area between Park Drive and Hammond Road.
The man is a white male, approximately 30- to 50 years old and wearing a black shirt and dark sweatpants, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. The suspect is reported to have a handgun and last was seen in the wooded area near the Boardman River valley west of Keystone Road, the release stated.
Area residents are asked to lock their doors and call 911 to report any suspicious persons, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.
Keystone Road is being closed from Park Drive to Hammond Road with law enforcement staged at each intersection, according to a Facebook post from Grand Traverse 911.
Around 1 a.m. Thursday deputies heard gunshots between Keystone Road and the Boardman River, according to the press release. A short time later it was reported at 41-year-old Traverse City man had been shot, the release stated.
The man emerged from a wooded area to where deputies were staged and was transported to Munson Medical Center with serious injuries, the press release stated.
Follow the Record-Eagle for continuing coverage.
