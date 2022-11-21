...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Highest gusts up to 30 kts from the northwest and
highest waves around 9 feet.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
