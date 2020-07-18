TRAVERSE CITY — Another downpour caused another sewage spill, prompting a warning from the Grand Traverse County Health Department to stay out of the water at popular Traverse City beaches on West Grand Traverse Bay.
Beachgoers at Bryant Park, Clinch Park, Traverse City Senior Center, Sunset Park and private beaches east of the Boardman River mouth were advised to stay out of the water at least until Tuesday, according to a health department release. The Boardman River from the fish weir near Front Street to the river mouth was also off-limits.
Heavy thunderstorms dropped lots of rain Saturday, causing another gush of sewage from a manhole near Union and West Front streets, said Daniel Thorell, county health department environmental health director. That sewage flowed into a storm-drain catch basin a short distance away, then to the Boardman River.
It happened between 11:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., according to a health department release.
The beaches and stretch of river will stay under a no-contact advisory until at least Tuesday, Thorell said. That’s how long it’ll take to get test results from water samples to be taken Monday.
Thorell said the advisory is out of an abundance of caution, as early estimates put the spill at 1,200 gallons. It’s smaller than past spills and should dilute in the river and bay.
Saturday’s is the third spill at the same location since May 28, when another heavy downpour sent 54,000 gallons of sewage into the river then out into West Grand Traverse Bay, as previously reported. Then, more rain caused a 2,500-gallon spill June 10.
A sewage lift station on Front Street kept pumping Saturday but old pipes allowed infiltration from high groundwater levels and heavy rains, which proved too much for the system, Thorell said. Traverse City Department of Municipal Services workers tried but couldn’t block the sewage from entering the storm drain.
Just more than an inch of rain fell at Cherry Capital Airport as of noon Saturday, National Weather Service meteorologist Faith Fredrickson said.
The NWS predicted more rain and thunderstorms for Saturday night that could drop another half-inch to three-quarters of an inch on the Traverse City area.
That had Thorell on alert for another possible sewage spill, he said.
