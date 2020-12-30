TRAVERSE CITY — A suspicious package found in the vestibule of Fifth Third Bank in downtown Traverse City was not an explosive device, according to Traverse City police.
The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad was on the scene at about 8 p.m. and within an hour had assessed the package and made the determination, according to police Chief Jeffrey O’Brien.
Police have identified Joseph Michael Horger, 32, as a person of interest in the case. The man is not considered dangerous and is homeless, according to O’Brien.
“We’re really confident he’s the one that dropped it there,” O’Brien said. “We just want to know why he did it.”
He believes Horger is in Traverse City and anyone who sees him should call 911, O’Brien said.
O’Brien said a security guard called 911 at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday to report that as he watched the bank’s security cameras he saw someone leave two small boxes labeled Mucinex with a phone on each package inside the vestibule of the bank.
The boxes were about 6 inches by 6 inches in size, O’Brien said.
The person was wearing a Russian-style fur hat and coat and was described as carefully placing the two packages, O’Brien said.
“They very meticulously set them down and rearranged them,” O’Brien said.
A bomb squad member wearing a vest and a full-face helmet carried some equipment between a van parked on the bank’s west side and the vestibule a number of times, and someone could be seen working inside the van.
O’Brien said state police used an x-ray machine to look at the packages through the window of the vestibule before carrying them out.
The bank was blocked by police tape and traffic and pedestrians were directed away from the area. Some of the buildings in the area were evacuated and several intersections were closed off in the downtown area after the package was left at the bank, which is located at the corner of Front and Union streets.
Some people near the area asked what was going on or how to get through the closed-off area, while others walked their dogs not far from a command post set up near Union Street and Grandview Parkway.
Traverse City firefighters were nearby, as was Grand Traverse County Emergency Management.
O’Brien said people are on heightened awareness following the Christmas Day explosion in downtown Nashville.
“Even without Nashville we would have done the same thing here,” O’Brien said. “It’s rather odd for a person to be dressed like that and to set that package there. It’s just kind of suspicious.”
