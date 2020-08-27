UPDATE: 4:52 P.M.: Law enforcement officers have rushed the pickup truck, pulling the man from the vehicle and handcuffing him. All four children are safe.
U.S. 131 is being reopened to traffic.
UPDATE: 3:49 P.M.: Matt Breed, director of the Petoskey Department of Public Safety, said Officer Brock Kimball was released after being treated for first-degree burns on his face at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital. He is expected to fully recover and return to work after the weekend, Breed said.
“He’s doing well.”
The director said his department received a road rage complaint about a distinctive white pickup with a red camper topper, and Kimball found the vehicle at a gas station in Petoskey.
Breed said the motorist was behind the wheel of his parked truck and agitated when Kimball reportedly tried to de-escalate the situation and get the man’s side of the traffic complaint story.
But the man put the keys in the ignition and tried to leave, so the officer told him he was being detained and reached for his keys, Breed said.
That’s when Kimball got a face full of piping hot coffee, his boss said.
A backup police cruiser was just arriving as the motorist sped away, and the second officer then spotted at least one child in the vehicle, Breed said.
“So we then started pursuing,” he said.
Petoskey officers continued the chase south along U.S. 131 into Charlevoix County, but then broke off the chase once speeds reached faster than 70 mph and Michigan State Police were attempting to stop the truck, Breed said.
“He had started picking up speeds,” he said. “Clearly he’s not being rational.”
2:26 P.M. — A trio of church leaders stood in a circle at the corner of Elder Road and U.S. Highway 131, holding each other’s hands, heads bowed in prayer.
Within view down the highway stood their church, Antrim Church of Christ, surrounded by a fleet of police vehicles. In the parking lot was a truck with a man and four children inside.
The motorist ended his run from police in the church parking lot. At that point, it became a standoff.
The church leaders stood together and prayed for the police. They prayed for the children. They prayed for the man in the truck.
“Fast is one thing, but a safe end to this is what’s most important,” said the Rev. Andrew Apps, the church’s youth pastor.
The Rev. Mark McCool and his wife, Robin, had joined Apps at a roadblock on U.S. 131 to watch and wait for the situation to be resolved.
“We’re praying for everyone out here,” Robin McCool said. “We’re praying for the kids and their father and that he surrenders safely.”
“There’s no reason for anyone to get hurt out of this,” Apps said.
The church members agreed perhaps the man was meant to come to a stop at their church.
“A lot of prayers have been said there. I hope it protects those children,” Robin McCool said.
2:23 P.M.: MANCELONA — A vehicle chase that ran across multiple northern Michigan counties Thursday morning is halted south of Mancelona in a standoff.
Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll said officers are rerouting traffic from U.S. 131 around an area south of Mancelona where officers from multiple police agencies have a pickup truck surrounded.
Troopers and deputies are trying to speak with the driver who still is inside his vehicle with four children, Carroll said. The man hasn't brandished a weapon but troopers cannot confirm if he has weapons in the pickup.
"Our officers are trying to get him to talk, but he's calling (TV news stations) instead," Carroll said.
Carroll said the chase began in Petoskey after an officer responded to a complaint about a vehicle swerving in and out of traffic. That officer caught up to the vehicle at a gas station where, when confronted, the driver threw hot coffee on the officer, Carroll said.
The officer was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries after the man drove away, beginning the multi-county chase.
Antrim County Sheriff Dan Bean confirmed Thursday morning his deputies are helping reroute traffic around the area.
Police were setting up larger roadblocks as of 1:15 p.m., and an armored law enforcement vehicle and incident command trailer arrived shortly before.
The standoff is at a church, initially reported to be a residence, next door to the well-known Mancelona Veterinary Hospital, where staff members have locked the doors and sent home those who weren't needed, hospital Office Manager Brittany Stotler said. Those remaining are trying to decide what to do because there are animals there and if remaining employees leave, they can't get back. Clients with concerns can call the office, Stotler said.
