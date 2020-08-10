TRAVERSE CITY — Officers packed up tactical gear and filed into armored trucks to end a nearly four-hour standoff —with no suspect in tow.
The matter drew police to an east Eighth Street home just after 3:40 p.m., according to Traverse City Police Chief Jeff O'Brien. Law enforcement remained on-scene for the rest of the afternoon, establishing a perimeter and attempting to communicate with the suspect inside — a 69-year-old Traverse City resident.
The man's girlfriend, who originally called 911, told police he'd been drinking and had mental and physical health problems confining him to an upstairs bedroom. Police believe he was suicidal and that alcohol and mental health issues were a factor in the Monday incident.
O'Brien said he'd pulled a handgun and fired several shots, which dispatchers could overhear during the 911 call.
Officers suspect the man was "incapacitated" upstairs. He didn't respond to multiple communication attempts by police.
Traverse City Police Chief Jeff O'Brien said the withdrawal, which left the man alone in his home, is "21st-century policing."
It means officers, neighbors and the suspect end the evening safely, he said.
Law enforcement will keep an eye on the situation and return to the scene in the morning, according to O'Brien. The man isn't believed to be a threat to the public.
